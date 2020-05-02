2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHD8600/10
Wireless music
Freedom to enjoy TV and music around your home with these headphones. Digital transmission delivers flawless reception and good sound reproduction. The pivoting ear shells and self-adjusting inner headband offer extra fit and comfort.
The 2.4 GHz digital transmission prevents compression and data loss between the transmitter and the headphones. The digital signals are converted to analogue signals at the end of the transmission process. The end-result is superb sound quality, with smooth acoustics and minimal data loss.
Acoustically tuned speakers produce pure, balanced sound with superb clarity and precision in both the high tones and deep bass levels.
The inner headband of these Philips headphones makes it easy to obtain a perfect fit for your head. The mechanism adjusts automatically for comfort.
3.3
of 5
28
Reviews
Biba65
02/05/2020
Deutschland
Top Kopfhörer super Klang
Der Kopfhörer hat einen bequemen Sitz eine sehr guten Klang und eine gute Reichweite. Preis-Leistung stimmt
Pros
Klang, Reichweite, Preis
Cons
Kunstleder am Bügel und Ohrmuschel löst sich ab
This review was made for SHD8600 Kabelloser Digital-Kopfhörer
Date of Use 2018-05-02
This review was made for SHD8600 Kabelloser Digital-Kopfhörer
Date of Use 2018-05-02
Wollmaus
26/11/2015
Deutschland
Klasse Kopfhöhrer zum TV schauen.
Leichter tausch der Accus. Lade meine Accus in einer Ditital Ladestation, so kann ich unbegrenzt Filme schauen. Die eigene Ladestadion ist wirklich nicht der Hit. Aber der Sound ist wirklich top. Ich habe mir weiche Frottyüberzüge für die Ohrmuschel gehollt Das tragen ist jetzt richtig angenehm.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHD8600 Kabelloser Digital-Kopfhörer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHD8600 Kabelloser Digital-Kopfhörer
Musicfreak
23/11/2015
Deutschland
Nur eine Sache fehlt
Ich bin sehr zufrieden und kann jetzt endlich ohne Kabel und andere zu stören, laut Musik hören und sogar mich frei bewegen! Könnte man sie auch draußen benutzen, dann wäre das Teil echt perfekt für mich.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHD8600 Kabelloser Digital-Kopfhörer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHD8600 Kabelloser Digital-Kopfhörer