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Discontinued

Headphones with mic

SHE3015PH/00

3.3

| (3) Reviews

Extra bass

Philips SHE3015 headphones with soft body earbuds offer a comfortable fit. Available in eye-catching colours. The built-in mic and control make hands-free talking on mobile easy.

See all benefits

Soft body for comfy fit

Extra bass

  • 14.8-mm drivers/open-back

  • Ear bud

14.8-mm (0.6") speaker drivers for high quality sound

Large 14.8-mm (0.6") speaker drivers squeezed into earbud headphones deliver high quality sound.

Flexi-Grip design for durability

A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.

Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.3

of 5

3

Reviews

3
2

06/02/2015

España

España

buenisimos

calidad precio inmejorable. Y para los que no soportamos los de tipo botón, realmente cómodos. El botoncito realmente práctico.

This review was made for SHE3015WT Auriculares con micrófono

This review was made for SHE3015WT Auriculares con micrófono

05/08/2018

Italia

Italia

Top cuffiette

Cuffiette ottime sia per ascoltare la musica sia per le chiamate. Acquisto da fare!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3015TL Cuffie con microfono

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3015TL Cuffie con microfono

04/01/2018

France

France

problème avec Iphone 5S

J'ai un Iphone 5S et ce casque ne transmet pas les voix...il faut appuyer constamment sur le bouton du micro pour avoir les voix des chansons...c'est très étrange. Je suis très déçu de cet achat.

This review was made for SHE3015BK Casque avec Micro

This review was made for SHE3015BK Casque avec Micro

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