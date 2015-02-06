2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHE3015PH/00
Extra bass
Philips SHE3015 headphones with soft body earbuds offer a comfortable fit. Available in eye-catching colours. The built-in mic and control make hands-free talking on mobile easy.
14.8-mm drivers/open-back
Ear bud
Large 14.8-mm (0.6") speaker drivers squeezed into earbud headphones deliver high quality sound.
A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.
Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.
3.3
of 5
3
Reviews
selim
06/02/2015
España
buenisimos
calidad precio inmejorable. Y para los que no soportamos los de tipo botón, realmente cómodos. El botoncito realmente práctico.
This review was made for SHE3015WT Auriculares con micrófono
This review was made for SHE3015WT Auriculares con micrófono
VeroFagia
05/08/2018
Italia
Top cuffiette
Cuffiette ottime sia per ascoltare la musica sia per le chiamate. Acquisto da fare!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3015TL Cuffie con microfono
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3015TL Cuffie con microfono
Mutalico
04/01/2018
France
problème avec Iphone 5S
J'ai un Iphone 5S et ce casque ne transmet pas les voix...il faut appuyer constamment sur le bouton du micro pour avoir les voix des chansons...c'est très étrange. Je suis très déçu de cet achat.
This review was made for SHE3015BK Casque avec Micro
This review was made for SHE3015BK Casque avec Micro