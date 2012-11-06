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Discontinued

Headband headphones

SHL3000BL/00

4.8

| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Powerful sound

This Philips SHL3000 headphone provides you with powerful sound and bass. Designed with rotational soft cushioned earshells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go.

See all benefits

Headphones with DJ monitoring style

Powerful sound

  • DJ monitor style

  • Blue

Closed-type acoustics provide good sound isolation

The closed-type acoustics of these Philips headphones provide good sound isolation.

Adjustable ear shells and headband fit the shape of any head

Adjustable ear shells and headband fit the shape of any head

Soft ear cushions for comfortable, long listening sessions

Soft ear cushions for comfortable, long listening sessions

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

06/11/2012

Deutschland

Deutschland

Schöne Kopfhörer

Sehr gutes Preis-Leistung verhältniss Sehen Super Aus

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3000BL Kopfhörer mit Bügel

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3000BL Kopfhörer mit Bügel

15/01/2016

France

France

Verified buyer

ce produit possède de grandes qualités

Très bon rapport qualite prix. Le son est tres bien pour mon utilisation

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3000BL Headband headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3000BL Headband headphones

08/03/2015

España

España

Increible!

Estos auriculares son increibles!, en relación calidad - precio son realmente incomparables con otros, los bajos se notan muy bien, y para la monitorización de pistas esta muy bien y para la sincronización y demás cumple su función, buenos cascos para el que sea DJ

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3000BL Headband headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3000BL Headband headphones

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