2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHL3000BL/00
Powerful sound
This Philips SHL3000 headphone provides you with powerful sound and bass. Designed with rotational soft cushioned earshells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go.
DJ monitor style
Blue
The closed-type acoustics of these Philips headphones provide good sound isolation.
4.8
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
marcy
06/11/2012
Deutschland
Schöne Kopfhörer
Sehr gutes Preis-Leistung verhältniss Sehen Super Aus
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3000BL Kopfhörer mit Bügel
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3000BL Kopfhörer mit Bügel
azer
15/01/2016
France
Verified buyer
ce produit possède de grandes qualités
Très bon rapport qualite prix. Le son est tres bien pour mon utilisation
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3000BL Headband headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3000BL Headband headphones
yeyodjj
08/03/2015
España
Increible!
Estos auriculares son increibles!, en relación calidad - precio son realmente incomparables con otros, los bajos se notan muy bien, y para la monitorización de pistas esta muy bien y para la sincronización y demás cumple su función, buenos cascos para el que sea DJ
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3000BL Headband headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3000BL Headband headphones