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  • Control the silence
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Discontinued

Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphones

TAH8505BK/00

4
| (8) Reviews
Control the silence
Hear your music, not the rain. You can control the Active Noise Cancelling function on these wireless over-ear headphones to match your situation. With 30 hours of play time plus flexible quick charging, you're covered for the whole trip
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wireless active noise cancelling headphone

Control the silence

  • 40 mm drivers/closed-back

30 hours of play time or talk time (25 hours with ANC on)

On any trip, these headphones are up to the task. A single charge takes just 2 hours. You get 30 hours of play time (or talk time) with Active Noise Cancelling off, and 25 hours with it on. Two levels of fast charging—Rapid Charge and Quick Charge—give you an extra 2 or 6 hours of play time.

Active Noise Cancelling (ANC). Lose yourself, not the music

Leave it all behind with Active Noise Cancelling. Shut out the noise of a train or busy office at the touch of a button. If you're out and about, you can listen to your music and stay tuned to the noise of the street in Awareness Mode.

Smooth, adjustable headband. Soft ear-cup cushions

From playlist to podcast, perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers deliver deep bass and clear mid-range frequencies. Soft ear-cup cushions cover your whole ear, creating a seal that passively isolates external noise. The headband is light, easily adjustable and smooth: there'll be no getting these headphones tangled in your hair.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

8

Reviews

3
1

30/05/2023

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

De koptelefoon voldoet echt aan de verwachtingen

Het geluid is perfect en de bediening ook, is wel wat warm op je hoofd .

Pros

Super geluid

Cons

Redelijk klem om je hoofd dus warm

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAH8505BK Hi-Res draadloze over-ear koptelefoon

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAH8505BK Hi-Res draadloze over-ear koptelefoon

02/11/2022

Deutschland

Deutschland

klasse

Ich bin mit denKopfhörern mehr als zufrieden. Sie erfüllen alles was ich erwartet habe und sind im Preis auch geringer als andere mit gleicher Leistung.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAH8505BK Kabellose Over-Ear-Kopfhörer mit High Res Audio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAH8505BK Kabellose Over-Ear-Kopfhörer mit High Res Audio

01/06/2022

Deutschland

Deutschland

Verified buyer

Grosssartig

good sound,good surrounding filter, covers the ears perfectly.

Pros

Very good sound.

Cons

volume is not so easy to set.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAH8505BK Kabellose Over-Ear-Kopfhörer mit High Res Audio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAH8505BK Kabellose Over-Ear-Kopfhörer mit High Res Audio

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Disclaimers

  1. Actual results may vary