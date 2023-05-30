2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAH8505BK/00
40 mm drivers/closed-back
On any trip, these headphones are up to the task. A single charge takes just 2 hours. You get 30 hours of play time (or talk time) with Active Noise Cancelling off, and 25 hours with it on. Two levels of fast charging—Rapid Charge and Quick Charge—give you an extra 2 or 6 hours of play time.
Leave it all behind with Active Noise Cancelling. Shut out the noise of a train or busy office at the touch of a button. If you're out and about, you can listen to your music and stay tuned to the noise of the street in Awareness Mode.
From playlist to podcast, perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers deliver deep bass and clear mid-range frequencies. Soft ear-cup cushions cover your whole ear, creating a seal that passively isolates external noise. The headband is light, easily adjustable and smooth: there'll be no getting these headphones tangled in your hair.
4.0
of 5
8
Reviews
Vaart
30/05/2023
Nederland
Verified buyer
De koptelefoon voldoet echt aan de verwachtingen
Het geluid is perfect en de bediening ook, is wel wat warm op je hoofd .
Pros
Super geluid
Cons
Redelijk klem om je hoofd dus warm
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAH8505BK Hi-Res draadloze over-ear koptelefoon
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAH8505BK Hi-Res draadloze over-ear koptelefoon
Rambaldi
02/11/2022
Deutschland
klasse
Ich bin mit denKopfhörern mehr als zufrieden. Sie erfüllen alles was ich erwartet habe und sind im Preis auch geringer als andere mit gleicher Leistung.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAH8505BK Kabellose Over-Ear-Kopfhörer mit High Res Audio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAH8505BK Kabellose Over-Ear-Kopfhörer mit High Res Audio
MihaiR
01/06/2022
Deutschland
Verified buyer
Grosssartig
good sound,good surrounding filter, covers the ears perfectly.
Pros
Very good sound.
Cons
volume is not so easy to set.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAH8505BK Kabellose Over-Ear-Kopfhörer mit High Res Audio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAH8505BK Kabellose Over-Ear-Kopfhörer mit High Res Audio
Actual results may vary