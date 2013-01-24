Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphones

    TAH8505BK/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Control the silence Control the silence Control the silence
      -{discount-value}

      Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphones

      TAH8505BK/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Control the silence

      Hear your music, not the rain. You can control the Active Noise Cancelling function on these wireless over-ear headphones to match your situation. With 30 hours of play time plus flexible quick charging, you're covered for the whole trip See all benefits

      Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphones

      Control the silence

      Hear your music, not the rain. You can control the Active Noise Cancelling function on these wireless over-ear headphones to match your situation. With 30 hours of play time plus flexible quick charging, you're covered for the whole trip See all benefits

      Control the silence

      Hear your music, not the rain. You can control the Active Noise Cancelling function on these wireless over-ear headphones to match your situation. With 30 hours of play time plus flexible quick charging, you're covered for the whole trip See all benefits

      Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphones

      Control the silence

      Hear your music, not the rain. You can control the Active Noise Cancelling function on these wireless over-ear headphones to match your situation. With 30 hours of play time plus flexible quick charging, you're covered for the whole trip See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all over-ear-on-ear-headphones

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphones

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Control the silence

        wireless active noise cancelling headphone

        • 40 mm drivers/closed-back

        30 hours of play time or talk time (25 hours with ANC on)

        On any trip, these headphones are up to the task. A single charge takes just 2 hours. You get 30 hours of play time (or talk time) with Active Noise Cancelling off, and 25 hours with it on. Two levels of fast charging—Rapid Charge and Quick Charge—give you an extra 2 or 6 hours of play time.

        Active Noise Cancelling (ANC). Lose yourself, not the music

        Leave it all behind with Active Noise Cancelling. Shut out the noise of a train or busy office at the touch of a button. If you're out and about, you can listen to your music and stay tuned to the noise of the street in Awareness Mode.

        Smooth, adjustable headband. Soft ear-cup cushions

        From playlist to podcast, perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers deliver deep bass and clear mid-range frequencies. Soft ear-cup cushions cover your whole ear, creating a seal that passively isolates external noise. The headband is light, easily adjustable and smooth: there'll be no getting these headphones tangled in your hair.

        Flat-folding and compact-folding design. Easy storage

        These wireless headphones boast soft ear-cups that fold neatly in two configurations. You can fold them flat, perfect for storing in your office drawer or the included carrying pouch. Or you can fold them flat and inwards, creating a compact bundle that fits into coat pockets and bags.

        Hi-Res Audio. Hear every detail

        Twinkling pianos. Blistering rock. Whatever you love, Hi-Res Audio headphones let you feel the full impact of every note. When wired to a Hi-Res source, you'll get the full benefit of lossless audio that's recorded at a higher sample rate than CDs for a brilliantly lifelike performance.

        Touch control. Swipe, tap and press for easy control

        Control volume by swiping up or down on the ear-housing touch control panel. You can activate or deactivate Active Noise Cancelling with a single tap or engage Awareness Mode to hear more of the world around you while the music keeps playing. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you're talking.

        Voice Assistant. Manage your life on the move

        Manage your life without taking out your phone. A simple touch on the headband activates Voice Assistant. You can ask it to open your calendar, read notifications from your phone, call or send messages to friends, manage playlists and much more.

        Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

        No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.

        Rapid charge. Charge for 5 minutes, get 2 hours of play

        If you need even more power, just 5 minutes on charge will give you another 2 hours of play time.

        Quick Charge. Charge for 15 minutes, get 6 hours of play time

        Two levels of fast charging—Rapid Charge and Quick Charge—give you an extra 2 or 6 hours of play time. So you can keep listening from Monday to Friday and beyond.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

        • Accessories

          USB cable
          Yes
          Aeroplane adapter
          Yes
          Audio cable
          Yes
          Travel case
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          • HSP
          • Streaming Format: SBC
          Bluetooth version
          5.0
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Yes
          Call Management
          • Call on Hold
          • Switch between 2 calls
          • Answer/End Call
          • Reject Call
          • Switch between call and music

        • Power

          Battery type
          Li-Polymer
          Music play time
          30  hr
          Rechargeable
          Yes
          Standby time
          200* hr
          Talk time
          30 hr

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Diaphragm
          PET
          Frequency range
          7–40,000 Hz
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Maximum power input
          30 mW
          Sensitivity
          90  dB
          Speaker diameter
          40 mm

        • Outer Carton

          GTIN
          1 48 95229 11575 7
          Height
          26  cm
          Length
          23.7  cm
          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Width
          22.9  cm
          Gross weight
          2.608  kg
          Tare weight
          1.774  kg
          Gross weight
          5.750  lb
          Height
          10.2  inch
          Length
          9.3  inch
          Net weight
          1.839  lb
          Net weight
          0.834  kg
          Tare weight
          3.911  lb
          Width
          9.0  inch

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          7  cm
          EAN
          48 95229 11575 0
          Height
          25  cm
          Width
          21.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.75  kg
          Net weight
          0.278  kg
          Tare weight
          0.472  kg
          Depth
          2.8  inch
          Gross weight
          1.653  lb
          Height
          9.8  inch
          Net weight
          0.613  lb
          Tare weight
          1.041  lb
          Width
          8.5  inch

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Actual results may vary