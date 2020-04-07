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2 year warranty

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All series

  • Wireless freedom
  • Wireless freedom
  • Wireless freedom
  • Wireless freedom
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  • Wireless freedom
  • Wireless freedom
  • Wireless freedom
  • Wireless freedom
  • Wireless freedom
  • Wireless freedom
  • Wireless freedom

Discontinued

3000 seriesWireless headphones with mic

TAUN102BK/00

2.8
| (4) Reviews
Wireless freedom
The compact upbeat Bluetooth In-ear headphones deliver powerful sound with up to 7 hours of wireless music enjoyment. Portable solution for convenience use.
See all benefits

Powerful sound.

Wireless freedom

  • 6 mm drivers/closed-back

  • In-ear

  • 7 hours of play time

Comfort and passive noise isolation

Fast Charge technology

Fast Charge technology gives you a quick burst of power when the battery is running low. Just 15 minutes of charging time gets you 90 minutes of playback.

Magnetic fluted ear buds ensure neat and easy storage

Your in-ear headphones feature magnetic fluted earbuds that cleverly ensure neat and easy storage. Magnets are embedded in the back of each earbud so they stick together—no tangles, no fuss. Just click them together back to back, bundle them together with your flat tangle-free cable and stash them in your bag, knowing you'll be able to retrieve them easily at any time.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.8

of 5

4

Reviews

3
2

07/04/2020

España

España

Calidad de sonido y duración bateria.

Me gusta el diseño del auricular, la duración de la batería y la calidad del sonido.

Pros

Peso, muy comodos y faciles de cargar. Buen precio para se de "marca".

Cons

El cable, claro, pero para esto ya hay otros modelos TWS en el mercado.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3000 series TAUN102BK Auriculares inalámbricos con micrófono

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3000 series TAUN102BK Auriculares inalámbricos con micrófono

18/09/2020

Nederland

Nederland

mooi geluid voor redelijke prijs

Draadloos goed geluid. Speelt 7 uur. Goede basweergave. Met equalizer software - vaak standaard maar lastig vindbaar - op smartphone of PC kan dit geluidsbeeld worden aangepast. Makkelijk te verbinden m.b.v. bluetooth. Grappig dat een stem in je oor aangeeft of de oordoppen uit of aan staan. Ook wordt geld of verbinding geslaagd is.

Pros

goed geluid; handzaam, snel oplaadbaar, goede instelmogelijkheden, lange speelduur van 7 uur

Cons

te kleine knoppen, pasvorm minder confortabel

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3000 series TAUN102BK Draadloze hoofdtelefoon met microfoon

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3000 series TAUN102BK Draadloze hoofdtelefoon met microfoon

13/11/2023

España

España

AUDIO TIEMBLA A RATOS Y AVISA DE BAT BAJA AL 50%

Los compré por la mañana. Los cargué 2 horas según instrucciones. Lo empareje sin problema , pero al rato el audio se puso a temblar como si perdiera la señal. decidí esperar a ver si era momentáneo , pero no. Por si fuera poco al 50% de bateria una voz te informa cada 2 minutos de batería baja, al 20% lo entiendo , pero al 50%? Muy molesto. Mañana los devuelvo!

Pros

ligereza del producto

Cons

lo antes mencionado

This review was made for 3000 series TAUN102BK Auriculares inalámbricos con micrófono

This review was made for 3000 series TAUN102BK Auriculares inalámbricos con micrófono

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