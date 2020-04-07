2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAUN102BK/00
6 mm drivers/closed-back
In-ear
7 hours of play time
Fast Charge technology gives you a quick burst of power when the battery is running low. Just 15 minutes of charging time gets you 90 minutes of playback.
Your in-ear headphones feature magnetic fluted earbuds that cleverly ensure neat and easy storage. Magnets are embedded in the back of each earbud so they stick together—no tangles, no fuss. Just click them together back to back, bundle them together with your flat tangle-free cable and stash them in your bag, knowing you'll be able to retrieve them easily at any time.
2.8
of 5
4
Reviews
ESFL
07/04/2020
España
Calidad de sonido y duración bateria.
Me gusta el diseño del auricular, la duración de la batería y la calidad del sonido.
Pros
Peso, muy comodos y faciles de cargar. Buen precio para se de "marca".
Cons
El cable, claro, pero para esto ya hay otros modelos TWS en el mercado.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3000 series TAUN102BK Auriculares inalámbricos con micrófono
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3000 series TAUN102BK Auriculares inalámbricos con micrófono
H Oosterhuis
18/09/2020
Nederland
mooi geluid voor redelijke prijs
Draadloos goed geluid. Speelt 7 uur. Goede basweergave. Met equalizer software - vaak standaard maar lastig vindbaar - op smartphone of PC kan dit geluidsbeeld worden aangepast. Makkelijk te verbinden m.b.v. bluetooth. Grappig dat een stem in je oor aangeeft of de oordoppen uit of aan staan. Ook wordt geld of verbinding geslaagd is.
Pros
goed geluid; handzaam, snel oplaadbaar, goede instelmogelijkheden, lange speelduur van 7 uur
Cons
te kleine knoppen, pasvorm minder confortabel
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3000 series TAUN102BK Draadloze hoofdtelefoon met microfoon
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3000 series TAUN102BK Draadloze hoofdtelefoon met microfoon
DonnaMaka
13/11/2023
España
AUDIO TIEMBLA A RATOS Y AVISA DE BAT BAJA AL 50%
Los compré por la mañana. Los cargué 2 horas según instrucciones. Lo empareje sin problema , pero al rato el audio se puso a temblar como si perdiera la señal. decidí esperar a ver si era momentáneo , pero no. Por si fuera poco al 50% de bateria una voz te informa cada 2 minutos de batería baja, al 20% lo entiendo , pero al 50%? Muy molesto. Mañana los devuelvo!
Pros
ligereza del producto
Cons
lo antes mencionado
This review was made for 3000 series TAUN102BK Auriculares inalámbricos con micrófono
This review was made for 3000 series TAUN102BK Auriculares inalámbricos con micrófono