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    • Plays tapes, and everything else too Plays tapes, and everything else too Plays tapes, and everything else too

      CD Soundmachine

      TAZ2500/10

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Plays tapes, and everything else too

      Ready to embrace the tape revival? This portable boombox features an integrated cassette deck as well as a CD player. You also get clear DAB+/FM radio, steady Bluetooth® streaming, USB playback and an audio-in port for other devices.

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      CD Soundmachine
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      Plays tapes, and everything else too

      • Multi-source CD player
      • CDs, DAB+/FM radio, USB
      • Bluetooth® 6.0, audio-in
      • Built-in cassette player
      GRS-certified recycled plastic. Responsible packaging

      GRS-certified recycled plastic. Responsible packaging

      We use post-consumer recycled plastics in our products, and our packaging is made from FSC-certified recycled carboard with inserts printed on recycled paper.

      Portable boombox-style CD player

      Whether you're discovering the joy of physical CDs for the first time or all over again, this top-loading CD player is a great choice for casual listening. It can read any kind of CD format, and the carry handle makes it easy to move around. Simply plug into an AC socket or insert six batteries* (type R14 C) and take it outside.

      DAB+/FM radio. Digital tuning with up to 20 presets

      When you want to embrace the music source that's been around longer than CDs, the digital tuner makes it easy to find the DAB+ or FM radio stations to love. You can set up to 20 DAB+ and 20 FM presets for the stations you listen to frequently.

      Easy wireless streaming via Bluetooth®

      Want to use this CD player as a portable speaker? Bluetooth® connectivity lets you stream sounds directly to the player from a compatible smart device, and Dynamic Bass Boost will rock your favourite basslines.

      Tape deck on board

      The front-loading cassette player adds another way to listen. Whether you've held onto your mix tapes over the years or you're listening to cassettes for the first time, slip in a tape, press play and let the music roll.

      Connect to other sources via USB port and audio-in

      For complete flexibility, there's also a USB port that lets you plug in a flash drive to enjoy your digital music collection. Or use the audio-in port to connect a turntable and play some records.

      Integrated sleep timer

      If you like to drift off to sleep with music, an audiobook or the radio playing in the background, you can set the sleep timer for 120, 90, 60, 30 or 15 minutes. The CD player will enter standby mode after that time has elapsed.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        3W
        Sound Enhancement
        Dynamic Bass Boost
        Sound System
        Stereo
        Speaker diameter
        2.5"
        Volume Control
        up/down

      • Loudspeakers

        Built-in speakers
        2

      • Connectivity

        USB
        Type-A (playback)
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        Audio in (3.5 mm)
        Yes
        Bluetooth version
        6.0

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        FM Antenna
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner bands
        • FM mono
        • FM stereo
        • DAB/DAB+
        Station presets
        20 (FM) + 20 (DAB)
        RDS
        • Programme Type
        • Radio Text
        • Station Name
        Antenna type
        Telescopic
        DAB/DAB+
        • Info display
        • Menu
        • Smart scan

      • Convenience

        Display Type
        LCD
        Backlight colour
        White
        Sleep timer
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery type
        LR14
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Mains power
        100 V - 240 V, 50/60 Hz
        Standby power consumption
        <0.8 W (clock display on)
        Number of batteries
        6*
        Power type
        AC; batteries*

      • Accessories

        Quick start guide
        Yes
        Power cord
        Yes
        Warranty
        • Warranty leaflet
        • Safety sheet

      • Design

        Colour
        Black

      • Dimensions

        Packaging Depth
        159  mm
        Product depth
        245  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        2.2  kg
        Packaging Height
        278  mm
        Packaging Width
        370  mm
        Product width
        285  mm
        Product height
        125  mm
        Product weight
        1.35  kg

      • Audio Playback

        Cassette Deck Technology
        Mechanical
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Fast Forward/Reverse
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        • Repeat/Shuffle/Programme
        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        Number of decks
        1
        USB Direct Modes
        • Play/Pause
        • Previous/Next
        • Fast Reverse/Fast Forward
        • Stop
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle
        • Programme Play
        Loader Type
        Top
        Programmable Tracks
        20
        Bluetooth mode
        • Play/Pause
        • Previous/Next

      • Compatibility

        Smartphone/tablet APP control
        No

      • Sustainability

        Plastic shell
        contains 85% GRS-certified recycled post-consumer Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) TE-00132492

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      • This product has a battery compartment, but batteries are not included. Please purchase separately.
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