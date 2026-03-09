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TAZ2500/10
Plays tapes, and everything else too
Ready to embrace the tape revival? This portable boombox features an integrated cassette deck as well as a CD player. You also get clear DAB+/FM radio, steady Bluetooth® streaming, USB playback and an audio-in port for other devices.See all benefits
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CD Soundmachine
total
recurring payment
We use post-consumer recycled plastics in our products, and our packaging is made from FSC-certified recycled carboard with inserts printed on recycled paper.
Whether you're discovering the joy of physical CDs for the first time or all over again, this top-loading CD player is a great choice for casual listening. It can read any kind of CD format, and the carry handle makes it easy to move around. Simply plug into an AC socket or insert six batteries* (type R14 C) and take it outside.
When you want to embrace the music source that's been around longer than CDs, the digital tuner makes it easy to find the DAB+ or FM radio stations to love. You can set up to 20 DAB+ and 20 FM presets for the stations you listen to frequently.
Want to use this CD player as a portable speaker? Bluetooth® connectivity lets you stream sounds directly to the player from a compatible smart device, and Dynamic Bass Boost will rock your favourite basslines.
The front-loading cassette player adds another way to listen. Whether you've held onto your mix tapes over the years or you're listening to cassettes for the first time, slip in a tape, press play and let the music roll.
For complete flexibility, there's also a USB port that lets you plug in a flash drive to enjoy your digital music collection. Or use the audio-in port to connect a turntable and play some records.
If you like to drift off to sleep with music, an audiobook or the radio playing in the background, you can set the sleep timer for 120, 90, 60, 30 or 15 minutes. The CD player will enter standby mode after that time has elapsed.
Sound
Loudspeakers
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Tuner/Reception/Transmission
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Accessories
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