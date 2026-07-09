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My Philips Hair Styler turns off by itself

If your Philips Hair Dryer or Straightener turns off by itself during use, follow our troubleshooting advice to solve this issue.

The information on this page applies to the following models: BHD350/13 , BHD351/10 , BHD308/10 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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