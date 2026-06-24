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My Philips Avent Bath and Room thermometer's display is blinking.

If the display of your Philips Avent Bath and Room thermometer is blinking, you will need to replace the battery. A blinking display indicates a low battery and this can lead to inaccurate readings. Please follow below instructions on how to replace the battery.

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCH480/00 , SCH480/20 .

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