Philips Support My Philips Avent Bath and Room thermometer's display is blinking.

If the display of your Philips Avent Bath and Room thermometer is blinking, you will need to replace the battery. A blinking display indicates a low battery and this can lead to inaccurate readings. Please follow below instructions on how to replace the battery.

Instructions on how to replace the battery Push firmly to remove the measurement unit from the rubber housing (Fig.1) Ensure that there are no water droplets on the measurement unit, dry it with a paper towel Remove the 4 screws with a small screwdriver and remove the battery housing cover (Fig.2) Carefully remove the empty batteries and insert new batteries (two LR44 coin batteries). Screw the screws back in the battery housing to close it again. Push the measurement unit back into the rubber housing. Note: If the display still flashes after you have inserted new batteries, remove the batteries and insert them again.