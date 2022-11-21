Philips Support My guest cannot see the video on the Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ app

If your guest is unable to see the video on the app, follow the troubleshooting tips below to resolve this issue:

It is possible that your guest still needs to register an account with Philips. Please have your guest download the Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ app and register an account first. Send the invitation to your guest after they have registered their account.

The guest user you intended to invite may live on a different continent. Please make sure that the guest user chooses the same country as you when registering their user account.