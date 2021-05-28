Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Products
    EP2236/40 Series 2200 Fully automatic espresso machines NEW
    Please be aware that your product may differ in colour from this picture but the support information is the same
    View product

    Series 2200 Fully automatic espresso machines

    EP2236/40

    My Philips/Saeco espresso machine is leaking

    If you find that your Philips/Saeco espresso machine is leaking, there might be a few causes for this to happen. Below you will find a list of where you leakages could be found and how you can fix them:

    1. Is there water leaking into the drip tray?
    2. Is clear water leaking from underneath the machine or from the side of the machine?
    3. Do you see brown-ish water stains on your kitchen surface or underneath the machine?

    1. Water is leaking into the drip tray

    Even if you catch the rinsing water from the coffee spout in a cup, rinsing water will always end up in the drip tray. This is because the machine directly drains rinsing water into the drip tray of the automatic rinsing system to manage the rinsing of the circuits to ensure optimum performance of the machine.

    Automatic rinsing is performed when switching the machine ON and OFF, after brewing a drink or after using the milk frother.

    Due to this rinsing water, you may notice that there is always some water in the drip tray or that the drip tray fills up more quickly than expected. However, this does not indicate a machine leakage.

    Note: If the drip tray is full after brewing 2 cups of coffee or the drip tray fills up with water overnight, we advise you to contact us for further assistance.

    2. Clear water underneath the machine or water tank

    If you see clear water under the machine or beside the water tank, it is because the water tank has not been inserted into the machine correctly.

    To fix this, make sure that you push the water tank firmly into the machine by pushing it back fully.

    If the water tank is inserted correctly and clear water is still coming out from under the machine, please contact us for further assistance.

    3. Brown-ish water stains on the kitchen surface or underneath the machine

    There are two reasons why you may experience some water stains on the kitchen surface or under the machine:

    1. The drip tray was too full and water spilled out while it was being removed. To avoid this, empty and rinse the drip tray daily or whenever the drip tray is full and the red indicator pops up.
    2. When the drip tray is removed or pulled forward, a small amount of rinsing water from the brew group may fall on the kitchen surface underneath the right-hand side of the machine. We advise you to dry this area with a cloth weekly, but it is not a reason to worry about a leakage from your machine.

    The information on this page applies to the following models: EP2236/40 , EP3246/70 , EP4346/70 , EP5446/70 , HD8761/18 , HD8763/18 , HD8750/88 , HD8966/08 , HD8964/08 , HD8768/08 , HD8769/08 , HD8750/18 , HD8767/01 , HD8750/81 , HD8750/11 , HD8751/88 , HD8753/88 , HD8745/12 , HD8833/16 , HD8930/02 , HD8930/01 , HD8944/13 , HD8745/18 , HD8942/12 , HD8942/11 , HD8856/08 , HD8856/06 , HD8856/04 , HD8854/16 , HD8854/14 , HD8838/04 , HD8837/08 , HD8836/18 , HD8833/18 , HD8944/18 , HD8745/11 , HD8838/31 , HD8838/08 , RI9914/01 , RI9913/06 , RI9913/02 , HD8743/11 , RI9933/70 , RI9743/31 , RI9743/13 , RI9305/08 , HD8946/09 , HD8946/02 , HD8944/09 , HD8944/08 , HD8944/07 , HD8944/06 , HD8944/02 , HD8943/29 , HD8943/22 , HD8943/19 , HD8943/16 , HD8943/13 , HD8943/12 , HD8856/09 , HD8856/05 , HD8856/03 , HD8856/02 , HD8854/15 , HD8854/09 , HD8854/03 , HD8854/02 , HD8839/11 , HD8838/09 , HD8838/03 , HD8838/02 , HD8837/32 , HD8837/31 , HD8837/09 , HD8837/06 , HD8837/05 , HD8837/04 , HD8837/03 , HD8837/02 , HD8836/29 , HD8836/22 , HD8836/19 , HD8836/12 , HD8743/12 , HD8743/13 , HD8743/15 , HD8743/16 , HD8743/17 , HD8743/19 , HD8745/01 , HD8745/02 , HD8745/03 , HD8745/04 , HD8745/05 , HD8745/06 , HD8745/07 , HD8745/09 , HD8745/19 , HD8745/21 , HD8745/22 , HD8745/23 , HD8747/01 , HD8747/02 , HD8747/03 , HD8747/09 , HD8833/11 , HD8833/12 , HD8833/13 , HD8833/14 , HD8833/15 , HD8833/19 , HD8833/31 , HD8833/39 , RI9702/04 , RI9833/70 , RI9946/01 , HD8856/01 , RI9752/11 , RI9829/11 , RI9826/11 , RI9757/01 , RI9755/21 , RI9755/11 , RI9837/05 , RI8174/00 , RI8177/50 , RI8176/50 , RI9743/11 , RI9944/04 , RI9944/01 , RI9943/21 , RI9943/11 , RI9837/01 , RI9836/21 , RI9836/11 , RI9833/61 , RI9833/11 , RI9747/01 , RI9745/01 , RI9722/11 , RI9829/01 , RI9828/11 , RI9828/01 , RI9827/01 , RI9826/01 , RI9823/01 , RI9822/01 , RI9754/21 , RI9754/01 , RI9752/31 , RI9752/01 , RI9737/20 , RI9724/11 , RI9724/01 , HD8836/11 , HD8836/21 , HD8838/01 , HD8943/11 , HD8943/21 , HD8946/01 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

    Repair and exchange registration
    Related issues

    Other issues

    Grinder (1)
    Alarm (1)

    Search by product number.

    Search terms
    Recommended results
      Where can I find my product number?

      Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

       

      There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
      Look on the box
      Look on the box
      Look inside the product
      Look inside the product
      Look on the product
      Look on the product
      Look on the manual
      Look on the manual
      Sorry, we did not find this product. Please check if you filled in the correct model number. The model number consists out of letters followed by numbers (e.g. HX9903, SP9820). In case the model number does not offer any results, we would like to advise you to reach out to our contact center.
      Search results for {words} ({number} products)

      We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.

      Show products Hide products

      We found more than 1 product.

      Please choose your model based on the last 2 digits of your product number, for example RQ1280/21.

      Product image

      Product description

      Model number

      Back to all products
      Register your product
      Register your product

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register your product

      Subscribe  to our newsletter

      Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

      Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

      Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

      Discover
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now