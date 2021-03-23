Which brush head fits my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush?
Brush head and toothbrush handle guide
- The snap-on or click-on brush heads are compatible with most of our rechargeable Sonicare Toothbrush handles. These will fit all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except for the PowerUp Battery and Essence models.
- The twist-on or screw-on brush heads are our original and standard brush heads and are compatible with the old models of toothbrushes.
Smart Toothbrush heads
A microchip in the Philips Sonicare Smart brush head tells your DiamondClean Smart which brush head you are using. So if you click on a gum-care brush head, for example, your toothbrush knows to select the optimal mode and intensity for that brush head.