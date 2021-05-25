The Philips Sonicare app is available for Android and iOS in the following countries:



* Australia

* Austria

* Belgium

* Bulgaria

* Canada

* China

* Croatia

* Czech Republic

* Denmark

* Estonia

* Finland

* France

* Germany

* Greece

* Hong Kong

* Hungary

* Ireland

* Italy

* Japan

* Kuwait

* Latvia

* Lithuania

* Luxembourg

* Macau

* Malaysia

* Mexico

* Netherlands

* New Zealand

* Norway

* Poland

* Portugal

* Romania

* Russia

* Saudi Arabia

* Singapore

* Slovakia

* Slovenia

* South Korea

* Spain

* Sweden

* Switzerland

* Taiwan

* Ukraine

* United Arab Emirates

* United Kingdom

* United States