    HX9992/11 Sonicare 9900 Prestige Power Toothbrush with SenseIQ NEW
    Sonicare 9900 Prestige Power Toothbrush with SenseIQ

    HX9992/11

    What are the intensity settings and how can I change them from the toothbrush handle?

    Your Sonicare toothbrush comes with three different intensity settings, which are indicated on the handle itself.

    These are:

    High intensity (three lights)
    Medium intensity (two lights)
    Low intensity (one light)

    The default is high intensity. Press the corresponding intensity indicator light to manually select your desired intensity. You can change this at any time before, during or after brushing.

    Note: the intensity setting can also be customised from the Sonicare app.
     

    The information on this page applies to the following models: HX9992/11 , HX9992/12 .

