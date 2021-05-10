Your Sonicare toothbrush comes with three different intensity settings, which are indicated on the handle itself.



These are:



High intensity (three lights)

Medium intensity (two lights)

Low intensity (one light)



The default is high intensity. Press the corresponding intensity indicator light to manually select your desired intensity. You can change this at any time before, during or after brushing.



Note: the intensity setting can also be customised from the Sonicare app.

