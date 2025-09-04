2 year warranty
You can use the shaving foil of your Philips lady shaver to trim and shave your body hair below the neckline. This includes, for example, your armpits, arms, legs or bikini area (with a trimming comb).
Before you start:
Tip: the principles demonstrated in the videos below apply to all lady shaver models, including those that are visually different from the one shown.
The information on this page applies to the following models: BRL159/00, BRL149/00, BRL129/00. Click here to show more product numbers ›
When do I need to replace my lady shaver foil?
How do I shave or trim different body parts to get the best results?
How can I remove and attach the shaving head of my Philips lady shaver?
How do I get the best results with my Philips lady shaver?
Should I use my Philips epilator or lady shaver on wet or dry skin?
Can I use my Philips lady shaver in the shower or bath?
How do I clean my Philips lady shaver?
Where is the model and serial number on my Philips depilation device?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
I have a nickel allergy. Can I use this appliance?
Why does my product take longer to charge than expected?
How do I attach the comb to my Philips bikini trimmer?
Can I switch the Opti-light on or off?
How do I charge my Philips lady shaver?
What can I use to charge my USB-charging Philips products?