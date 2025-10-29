Philips Support How do I shave or trim different body parts to get the best results?

Your Philips lady shaver comes with a shaving head and a trimming head. Watch the videos or read the article below to learn how to shave or trim different areas of your body.

Some models come with two speeds. Select the speed that feels the most comfortable on the area you want to shave. To change the speed setting, when the lady shaver is switched on, press the on-off button again.

Check the box or the user manual to see which attachments come with your model.

How to shave your legs To shave your legs, attach the shaving head to the handle. Press the on/off button. Place the shaver flat on the skin and gently shave against the direction of hair growth. For hair longer than 3 mm, attach the comb to the shaving head. Pre-trim the hair to a length of 3 mm before shaving without the comb. How to shave your underarms To shave your underarms, attach the shaving head to the handle. Press the on/off button. Lift your arm and place your hand behind your back to stretch the skin. Gently move the shaver up and down. For hair longer than 3 mm, attach the comb to the shaving head. Pre-trim the hair to a length of 3 mm before shaving without the comb. How to shave, trim and shape your bikini area Use the bikini trimming head to style and shape the bikini area. Use your free hand to stretch the skin. Place the trimming head flat onto the skin to trim. Place the trimming head perpendicularly onto the skin to create different hair styles in the bikini area. To trim the hair to a length of 3 mm, attach the bikini trimming comb to the trimming head. Facial hair remover (specific models only) Use the facial hair remover to remove facial hair. To switch on the facial hair remover, turn the bottom part of the facial hair remover from 'O' to 'I'. Move the facial hair remover over your face, making circular motions. The facial hair remover can be used on your upper lip, forehead, jawline, cheeks and chin.