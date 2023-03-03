Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Automatic delivery of replenishment every chosen frequency
    • Pause, postpone or advance a
      replenishment shipment
    • Cancel anytime
    • No returns
    • To manage and cancel your
      subscription, log into your account
    • Try the device with monthly payments
    • Easy cancellation of your subscription
    • Free delivery and returns
    • Manage your subscription through your personal account

    Ultinon Pro3100 SI

    Signalling bulb

    11071AU31B2
    • Stand out from the crowd Stand out from the crowd Stand out from the crowd
      -{discount-value}

      Ultinon Pro3100 SI Signalling bulb

      11071AU31B2

      Stand out from the crowd

      For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED amber [˜WY21W] for your indicators. They are bright, intense amber and look good so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits

      This product is only available by subscription
      +

        Ultinon Pro3100 SI Signalling bulb

        This product is currently out of stock
        You will recieve

        A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

        General terms and conditions

        Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

        Returns & Cancellation

        The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

        Default payments

        In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

        See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

        Stand out from the crowd

        For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED amber [˜WY21W] for your indicators. They are bright, intense amber and look good so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits

        Stand out from the crowd

        For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED amber [˜WY21W] for your indicators. They are bright, intense amber and look good so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits

        This product is only available by subscription
        +

          Ultinon Pro3100 SI Signalling bulb

          This product is currently out of stock
          You will recieve

          A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

          General terms and conditions

          Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

          Returns & Cancellation

          The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

          Default payments

          In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

          See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

          Stand out from the crowd

          For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED amber [˜WY21W] for your indicators. They are bright, intense amber and look good so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits

          Similar products

          See all Signalling and interior lighting

            Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

            All your needs covered in one purchase

            Bundle price

            Skip this

            Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

            Add accessories

            Ultinon Pro3100 SI

            Ultinon Pro3100 SI

            Signalling bulb

            - {discount-value}

            Total:

            Make sure the lamp fits your car!

            Go to selector tool

            Stand out from the crowd

            Durable and vibrant LED signalling

            • LED-Amber [˜WY21W]
            • Number of bulbs: 2
            • 12 V, Intense amber light
            • Advanced automotive system

            Signal your intent with brighter exterior lighting

            Signalling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you're doing, whether it's reversing, manoeuvring, turning or stopping. And when poor weather reduces visibility, bright and vibrant signalling is even more crucial. As turn signals, Philips Ultinon Pro3100 signalling lights give you the performance you need, allowing other drivers vital extra time to react. Upgrade your exterior lighting to a more intense red. Your vehicle says a lot about you, so make a style statement with Philips LED exterior signalling lights.

            Optimised for enhanced visibility

            The Philips Ultinon Pro3000 LED exterior lighting range is designed for smarter light distribution to project exterior signalling light where you need it (whether that's reversing, stopping or signalling). With wide-angle, uniform light, not only can you can see more of the road, but other drivers can also see more of you.

            Durable, long-lasting LED lighting

            You want bright and stylish lights, but you don't want to keep replacing failed lamps. That's a major weakness of conventional signal lights - the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At the same light intensity, LEDs last much longer. Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED lights are extremely durable with their lifetime of 3,000 hours which is longer than the lifespan of conventional WY21W signalling bulbs (Philips WY21W 12V). Replacing your conventional WY21W with Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED lights will avoid multiple replacements in the future to save you money and time.

            Easy to install and compatible with most vehicles

            Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: the Philips Ultinon Pro3100 comes with standard caps so replacement is easy and quick.

            Easy to install on your vehicle

            Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: the Philips Ultinon Pro3100 comes with polarity-free design, so you don't need to worry about the polarity during installation. It will save you time and make installation easier.

            Instant safety information for other drivers

            Compared to incandescent lamps, Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LEDs light up instantly to ensure that other drivers can react faster, keeping you safer.

            Technical Specifications

            • Marketing specifications

              Expected benefits
              Transform your lights
              Product highlight
              • High brightness
              • Polarity-free
              • Easy to install

            • Product description

              Application
              Rear and front turn indicators
              Base
              W3x16d
              Designation
              LED-Amber [˜WY21W]
              Homologation ECE
              NO
              Range
              Ultinon Pro3100
              Technology
              LED
              Type
              LED-Amber [˜WY21W]

            • Lifetime

              Life time
              3000 hrs

            • Light characteristics

              Lumens
              140
              Colour temperature
              Amber

            • Electrical characteristics

              Wattage
              2.15  W
              Voltage
              12  V

            • Ordering information

              Order entry
              11071AU31B2
              Ordering code
              02198430

            • Packaging Data

              EAN1
              8719018021984
              EAN3
              8719018021991
              Packaging type
              B2

            • Packed product information

              Length
              9.5  cm
              Width
              1.5  cm
              Height
              13.5  cm
              Pack Quantity
              2
              MOQ (for professionals)
              10

            • Outer pack information

              Length
              14.2  cm
              Width
              12.1  cm
              Height
              10.3  cm
              Gross weight per piece
              0.49  kg

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Suggested products

              Recently viewed products

                • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.

                Help with your online order

                Online Store Support
                Terms and conditions
                Search order
                Student discount
                © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

                Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.