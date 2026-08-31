Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
220V3SB/00
Enjoy great pictures
This attractive, slim display is a delight to use. Essential features like SmartContrast that ensure rich, bright images make it a great choice!
V Line
22" (55.9 cm)
SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon-based GUI monitor control software. This allows the user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Colour, Brightness, screen calibration, Multimedia, ID management etc. with the mouse.
Energy Star is a US EPA sponsored energy efficiency programme also adopted by many other countries. Energy Star certification ensures that you are buying a product which meets the latest power efficiency standards and which operates with maximum power efficiency at all operational levels. New Philips monitors are certified for Energy Star 5.0 specifications and meet or exceed the standard. For example, in sleep mode Energy Star 5.0 requires less than 1 Watt power consumption, whereas Philips monitors consume less than 0.5 Watts. Further details can be obtained from www.energystar.gov
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