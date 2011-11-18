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User manual
All (5)
Can I change the color setting of my monitor?
Will the LCD screen be resistant to scratches?
How should I clean the LCD surface?
How do I adjust the resolution?
What if I get lost when I am making monitor adjustments?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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