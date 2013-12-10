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Discontinued

Bathroom radio

AE3300/00

4

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Make a splash in your shower

Add some music to your shower with the Philips bathroom radio. Splashproof design allows for all-round bathroom usage. The detachable strap makes hanging in the shower quick and easy.

See all benefits

Make a splash in your shower

Battery operation for portable use

The Philips clock radio operates on two AA batteries for optimum portability and positioning.

Adjustable timer turns radio off at a preset time

The radio's playing time can easily be controlled by setting the preferred number of minutes on the digital timer. It automatically counts down the time and turns off the radio at the end of the session.

Built-in clock function

A built-in clock keeps time accurately. When the radio is off, the clock display comes on for added convenience.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

10/12/2013

España

España

Cantar bajo la ducha

Es un producto muy útil en el día a día, ya que a quién no le gusta escuchar la radio mientras se ducha o se baña? y además, conocer la hora para llegar siempre a tiempo!! Producto muy fácil de usar y tiene memoria para 10 sintonías.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AE3300 Radio para baño

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AE3300 Radio para baño

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