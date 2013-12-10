Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
Make a splash in your shower
Add some music to your shower with the Philips bathroom radio. Splashproof design allows for all-round bathroom usage. The detachable strap makes hanging in the shower quick and easy.
The Philips clock radio operates on two AA batteries for optimum portability and positioning.
The radio's playing time can easily be controlled by setting the preferred number of minutes on the digital timer. It automatically counts down the time and turns off the radio at the end of the session.
A built-in clock keeps time accurately. When the radio is off, the clock display comes on for added convenience.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
grumax
10/12/2013
España
Cantar bajo la ducha
Es un producto muy útil en el día a día, ya que a quién no le gusta escuchar la radio mientras se ducha o se baña? y además, conocer la hora para llegar siempre a tiempo!! Producto muy fácil de usar y tiene memoria para 10 sintonías.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AE3300 Radio para baño
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AE3300 Radio para baño