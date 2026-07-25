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All series

  • One system. Efficient and hassle-free.
  • One system. Efficient and hassle-free.
  • One system. Efficient and hassle-free.
  • One system. Efficient and hassle-free.
  • One system. Efficient and hassle-free.
  • One system. Efficient and hassle-free.
  • One system. Efficient and hassle-free.
  • One system. Efficient and hassle-free.
  • One system. Efficient and hassle-free.
  • One system. Efficient and hassle-free.
  • One system. Efficient and hassle-free.
  • One system. Efficient and hassle-free.
  • One system. Efficient and hassle-free.
  • One system. Efficient and hassle-free.

All-in-One Ironing SolutionsAll-in-One 6000 Series

AIS6010/10

One system. Efficient and hassle-free.
The Philips All-in-One 6000 Series is your smart solution to always look your best. The sleek 3-in-1 combination of iron, steamer and board helps you quickly remove creases from garments in any vertical, horizontal or tilted position.
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More versatility, performance and convenience**

One system. Efficient and hassle-free.

  • Integrated, multi-angle board

  • OptimalTEMP technology

  • Foot-operated buttons

  • Powerful 45 g/min steam rate

  • Up to 99.9% of bacteria* removed

Integrated, multi-angle adjustable ironing board

Integrated, multi-angle adjustable ironing board

The multi-angle ironing board can be tapered to any position for a convenient experience. Horizontal position to iron the most difficult fabrics, vertical to steam delicate garments.

Powerful engine to easily de-crease even tougher creases

Powerful engine to easily de-crease even tougher creases

The powerful engine generates up to 45 g/min of steam to flatten tough creases, and the pointed iron tip helps achieve precise results.

OptimalTEMP, guaranteed no burns on all ironable fabrics

OptimalTEMP, guaranteed no burns on all ironable fabrics

OptimalTEMP technology prevents burns on ironable fabrics, so you can iron everything from jeans to silk without any problems.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. tested by a third-party institute for E. Coli, S. Aureus, C. Albicans and mites on cotton with 10 seconds of steaming time

  2. compared to our Philips steam irons

  3. vs steam irons, according to consumers, product placement test October 2022