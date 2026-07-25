2 year warranty
AIS6010/10
Integrated, multi-angle board
OptimalTEMP technology
Foot-operated buttons
Powerful 45 g/min steam rate
Up to 99.9% of bacteria* removed
The multi-angle ironing board can be tapered to any position for a convenient experience. Horizontal position to iron the most difficult fabrics, vertical to steam delicate garments.
The powerful engine generates up to 45 g/min of steam to flatten tough creases, and the pointed iron tip helps achieve precise results.
OptimalTEMP technology prevents burns on ironable fabrics, so you can iron everything from jeans to silk without any problems.
Reviews
tested by a third-party institute for E. Coli, S. Aureus, C. Albicans and mites on cotton with 10 seconds of steaming time
compared to our Philips steam irons
vs steam irons, according to consumers, product placement test October 2022