ProductsSupport

Now 15% discount on all TV's

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Digital tuning clock radio

AJ3123/05

2.6

| (91) Reviews

Start your day, your way!

This stylish radio-alarm clock looks nice and wakes you up on time. It has built-in FM radio and gives you a choice of waking up to your favourite station or the buzzer.

See all benefits

Wake up to the radio or a buzzer

Start your day, your way!

  • FM, Digital tuning

  • Dual alarm

  • Time and alarm backup

FM digital tuning with presets

FM digital tuning with presets

Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

Repeat alarm for additional snooze

Repeat alarm for additional snooze

To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.

Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.6

of 5

91

Reviews

14/04/2013

Nederland

Nederland

Waar voor je geld

Deze klokradio heeft zelfs 2 wektijden en een digitale radio met 10 voorkeuzestations. Super compleet, zeker in verhouding tot de prijs. Het geluid kan beter.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3123 Klokradio met digitale tuner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3123 Klokradio met digitale tuner

14/04/2013

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Waar voor je geld

Deze klokradio heeft zelfs 2 wektijden en een digitale radio met 10 voorkeuzestations. Super compleet, zeker in verhouding tot de prijs. Het geluid kan beter.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3123 Klokradio met digitale tuner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3123 Klokradio met digitale tuner

28/12/2012

Nederland

Nederland

een goede en overzichtelijke wekkerradio

heb deze wekkerradio pas in mijn bezit daar mijn oude overleden is maar met deze is alles zo makkelijk te bedienen .goed geluid wat wil een mens nog meer.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3123 Klokradio met digitale tuner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3123 Klokradio met digitale tuner

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.