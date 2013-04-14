Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
AJ3123/05
Start your day, your way!
This stylish radio-alarm clock looks nice and wakes you up on time. It has built-in FM radio and gives you a choice of waking up to your favourite station or the buzzer.
FM, Digital tuning
Dual alarm
Time and alarm backup
Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.
The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.
2.6
of 5
91
Reviews
Jake75
14/04/2013
Nederland
Waar voor je geld
Deze klokradio heeft zelfs 2 wektijden en een digitale radio met 10 voorkeuzestations. Super compleet, zeker in verhouding tot de prijs. Het geluid kan beter.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3123 Klokradio met digitale tuner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3123 Klokradio met digitale tuner
web66
14/04/2013
Nederland
Verified buyer
Waar voor je geld
Deze klokradio heeft zelfs 2 wektijden en een digitale radio met 10 voorkeuzestations. Super compleet, zeker in verhouding tot de prijs. Het geluid kan beter.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3123 Klokradio met digitale tuner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3123 Klokradio met digitale tuner
opafrans
28/12/2012
Nederland
een goede en overzichtelijke wekkerradio
heb deze wekkerradio pas in mijn bezit daar mijn oude overleden is maar met deze is alles zo makkelijk te bedienen .goed geluid wat wil een mens nog meer.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3123 Klokradio met digitale tuner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3123 Klokradio met digitale tuner