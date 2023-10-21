2 year warranty
Discontinued
Personalised technology
Infrared sensor
Powerful drying: 20% faster*
Up to 90%** moisture lock-in
SenseIQ technology for a personalised drying experience. SENSES. The dryer's infrared sensor continuously scans the temperature of your hair for a personalised protection. ADATPS. The sensor adjusts the temperature up to 4,000 times per drying session*** to prevent overheating. CARES. Our sensing and adapting technology protects the hair while drying, locking in up to 90%** of your hair's natural moisture.
While other hairdryers only measure the temperature of the airflow, the Philips dryer with SenseIQ technology measures your hair's temperature to prevent overheating. Equipped with an infrared sensor that ensures the right drying experience for your hair.
The dryer with SenseIQ adjusts the airflow temperature up to 4.000 times per drying session*** to prevent overheating.
4.6
of 5
151
Reviews
94%
recommend this product
MarietjeM
21/10/2023
Nederland
Verified buyer
Goede föhn
Krachtige luchtstroom, ben korter bezig met haar drogen dan ooit. Haar pluist niet zo erg. Mooi klein, neemt weinig ruimte in
Pros
Kracht, design
Cons
Gewicht
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Prestige BHD628/00 Föhn
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Prestige BHD628/00 Föhn
Lampegater
11/05/2023
Nederland
Verified buyer
Een Föhn die zijn naam eer aan doet Prestige
Deze Föhn geweldig nog nooit z’n fijne Föhn gehad werkt perfect en makkelijk te bedienen en denkt mee
Pros
De dieversen instellingen
Cons
Jammer geen muurstandaard voor de Föhn op te hangen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Prestige BHD628/00 Föhn
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Prestige BHD628/00 Föhn
Werffie
19/01/2023
Nederland
Verified buyer
Heel fijn apparaat
Met de smalle mond droogt het haar razendsnel. Daarna met de ronde mond afstylen. Werkt heel fijn.
Pros
Lichtgewicht, ligt prettig in de hand
Cons
Geen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Prestige BHD628/00 Föhn
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Prestige BHD628/00 Föhn
Faster vs. BHD004, 1800 W dryer
In gentle mode, after 5 min of drying
* Measured over a 10 minute drying session
* * vs. HP8280
* * * vs HP8280 without cord, attachments