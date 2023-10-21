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  • Personalised drying with SenseIQ
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  • Personalised drying with SenseIQ
  • Personalised drying with SenseIQ
  • Personalised drying with SenseIQ
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  • Personalised drying with SenseIQ
  • Personalised drying with SenseIQ

Discontinued

PrestigeHair Dryer

BHD628

4.6
| (151) Reviews | 94% recommend this product
Personalised drying with SenseIQ
Introducing the Philips dryer with SenseIQ. Sensing and adapting to your hair, it adjusts the temperature to prevent overheating, retaining your hair's natural moisture. Every time you dry, your hair will feel beautiful and cared for.
See all benefits

For shiny, moisture-rich healthy-looking hair

Personalised drying with SenseIQ

  • Personalised technology

  • Infrared sensor

  • Powerful drying: 20% faster*

  • Up to 90%** moisture lock-in

Personalised drying experience

Personalised drying experience

SenseIQ technology for a personalised drying experience. SENSES. The dryer's infrared sensor continuously scans the temperature of your hair for a personalised protection. ADATPS. The sensor adjusts the temperature up to 4,000 times per drying session*** to prevent overheating. CARES. Our sensing and adapting technology protects the hair while drying, locking in up to 90%** of your hair's natural moisture.

Senses hair's temperature

Senses hair's temperature

While other hairdryers only measure the temperature of the airflow, the Philips dryer with SenseIQ technology measures your hair's temperature to prevent overheating. Equipped with an infrared sensor that ensures the right drying experience for your hair.

Adapts drying performance

Adapts drying performance

The dryer with SenseIQ adjusts the airflow temperature up to 4.000 times per drying session*** to prevent overheating.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

151

Reviews

94%

recommend this product

21/10/2023

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Goede föhn

Krachtige luchtstroom, ben korter bezig met haar drogen dan ooit. Haar pluist niet zo erg. Mooi klein, neemt weinig ruimte in

Pros

Kracht, design

Cons

Gewicht

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Prestige BHD628/00 Föhn

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Prestige BHD628/00 Föhn

11/05/2023

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Een Föhn die zijn naam eer aan doet Prestige

Deze Föhn geweldig nog nooit z’n fijne Föhn gehad werkt perfect en makkelijk te bedienen en denkt mee

Pros

De dieversen instellingen

Cons

Jammer geen muurstandaard voor de Föhn op te hangen

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Prestige BHD628/00 Föhn

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Prestige BHD628/00 Föhn

19/01/2023

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Heel fijn apparaat

Met de smalle mond droogt het haar razendsnel. Daarna met de ronde mond afstylen. Werkt heel fijn.

Pros

Lichtgewicht, ligt prettig in de hand

Cons

Geen

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Prestige BHD628/00 Föhn

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Prestige BHD628/00 Föhn

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Disclaimers

  1. Faster vs. BHD004, 1800 W dryer

  2. In gentle mode, after 5 min of drying

  3. * Measured over a 10 minute drying session

  4. * * vs. HP8280

  5. * * * vs HP8280 without cord, attachments