Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
Haircare
All series
Prestige Hair Dryer
Discontinued
Support
BHD628
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
User manual - English (US)
EU Declaration of conformity - English (US)
All (4)
Where is the model and serial number of my Philips Hair Styler?
Can I wind the cord around My Philips Styler after use?
What does the Cool Shot function on my Philips Hair Dryer do?
Is my Philips hair styler asbestos-free?
PrestigeDrying nozzle
PrestigeDiffuser
My Philips Hair Styler does not switch on
The SenseIQ function of my Philips Hair Dryer is not working
My Philips Hair Styler turns off by itself
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you