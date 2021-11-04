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  • Smooth and shiny hair with care and control
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  • Smooth and shiny hair with care and control
  • Smooth and shiny hair with care and control
  • Smooth and shiny hair with care and control
  • Smooth and shiny hair with care and control
  • Smooth and shiny hair with care and control
  • Smooth and shiny hair with care and control
  • Smooth and shiny hair with care and control
  • Smooth and shiny hair with care and control
  • Smooth and shiny hair with care and control
  • Smooth and shiny hair with care and control
  • Smooth and shiny hair with care and control
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  • Smooth and shiny hair with care and control
  • Smooth and shiny hair with care and control
  • Smooth and shiny hair with care and control
  • Smooth and shiny hair with care and control
  • Smooth and shiny hair with care and control
  • Smooth and shiny hair with care and control
  • Smooth and shiny hair with care and control
  • Smooth and shiny hair with care and control
  • Smooth and shiny hair with care and control
  • Smooth and shiny hair with care and control

Discontinued

StraightCare EssentialThermoProtect straightener

BHS376/00

4.7
| (51) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Smooth and shiny hair with care and control
Specially designed for easy and fast styling with long Keratin-infused plates and 6 temperature settings. Care for your hair with ThermoProtect technology preventing overheating.
See all benefits

Smooth and shiny hair with care and control

  • ThermoProtect technology

  • Keratin-infused plates

  • 6 temperature settings

ThermoProtect technology

ThermoProtect technology

ThermoProtect technology distributes heat evenly across the plates, preventing overheating to protect your hair.

Keratin ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

Keratin ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

Keratin-infused ceramic plates glide smoothly through your hair, for quick and easy styling.

Temperature range from 160°C up to 230°C

Temperature range from 160°C up to 230°C

Choose from a temperature range from 160°C up to 230°C to secure long-lasting results while minimising the risk of hair damage.

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

51

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2

04/11/2021

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Fijne stijltang..vlug op temperatuur.

Voor een goede prijs een fijne stijltang, handig ophanglusje

Pros

Vlug op temperatuur.

Cons

Het kleine aan/uit knopje

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StraightCare Essential BHS377/00 ThermoProtect-stijltang

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StraightCare Essential BHS377/00 ThermoProtect-stijltang

20/04/2022

Deutschland

Deutschland

Super

Sieht sehr hochwertig aus und glättet selbst locken ohne Probleme. Durch die verschiedenen Stufen kann man schnell und problemlos den Hitzegrad wählen. Bin wirklich sehr begeistert und kann es nur empfehlen.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StraightCare Essential BHS378/00 ThermoProtect Haarglätter

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StraightCare Essential BHS378/00 ThermoProtect Haarglätter

17/04/2019

Sverige

Sverige

Wow

Super nöjd. Förutom att den är snygg och lätt att använda så gav den håret en härlig glans. Blev fort varm och så bra att man kan reglerna temperaturen.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StraightCare Essential BHS378/00 ThermoProtect-plattång

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StraightCare Essential BHS378/00 ThermoProtect-plattång

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