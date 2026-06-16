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2 year warranty
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Haircare
All series
StraightCare Essential ThermoProtect straightener
Discontinued
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BHS376/00
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Important information manual - English (US)
User manual - English (US)
All (7)
Can I use my Philips Hair Styler on wet hair?
Where is the model and serial number of my Philips Hair Styler?
Can I wind the cord around My Philips Styler after use?
Can curling or straightening damage my hair?
What does the ION function on my Philips Hair Styler do?
5000 seriesHeat mat
Is it normal for my Philips hair straightener to make a sizzling sound?
The coating of my Philips Hair Straightener is wearing off
My Philips Hair Styler does not switch on
My Philips Hair Styler gives off a strange smell
My Philips Straightener does not make my hair straight
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