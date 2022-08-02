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Epilator Series 8000 Wet and Dry epilator

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Epilator Series 8000Wet and Dry epilator

BRE730/10

Epilator Series 8000 Wet and Dry epilator

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  • How to epilate, dry use epilator 8000 series
    How to epilate, dry use epilator 8000 series
  • Epilator Series 8000
    Epilator Series 8000

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Manuals & Documentation

UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)

  • PDF file, 143.8 kB
  • 9 February 2026

User manual

  • PDF file, 5.1 MB
  • 20 November 2025

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