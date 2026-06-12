2 year warranty
Discontinued
4.0
of 5
55
Reviews
82%
recommend this product
Bankfoot1
12/06/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great ladies shaver
I’ve been buying another brand of facial shaver for years and saw the Phillips one online. It’s fantastic so much better than the other brand I purchased, I’ve had it for three months now and use it daily and haven’t needed to change the battery. It works well and easy to use.
Pros
Good ladies facial shaver
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 5000 Series BRR484/00 Facial Hair Remover
Date of Use 2026-03-12
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 5000 Series BRR484/00 Facial Hair Remover
Date of Use 2026-03-12
ColliSue
22/02/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
The best!
Having bought, tried and disposed of many brands of facial hair remover, I can happily say this is the very best I've ever used. It painlessly does the job giving me the confidence that its sturdy, ergonomic design will give me long usage.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 5000 Series BRR454/00 Facial Hair Remover
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 5000 Series BRR454/00 Facial Hair Remover
Lizz5252
18/03/2025
Nederland
Part of promotion
Zeer fijn apparaat
Handig in gebruik, heel gebruiksvriendelijk. Zeer tevreden
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 5000 Series BRR454/00 Apparaat voor het verwijderen van gezichtshaar
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 5000 Series BRR454/00 Apparaat voor het verwijderen van gezichtshaar