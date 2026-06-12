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Discontinued

SatinShave Advanced BRL131/00 Wet and dry cordless shaver

BRR464/00

4
| (55) Reviews | 82% recommend this product
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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

55

Reviews

82%

recommend this product

12/06/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great ladies shaver

I’ve been buying another brand of facial shaver for years and saw the Phillips one online. It’s fantastic so much better than the other brand I purchased, I’ve had it for three months now and use it daily and haven’t needed to change the battery. It works well and easy to use.

Pros

Good ladies facial shaver

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 5000 Series BRR484/00 Facial Hair Remover

Date of Use 2026-03-12

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 5000 Series BRR484/00 Facial Hair Remover

Date of Use 2026-03-12

22/02/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

The best!

Having bought, tried and disposed of many brands of facial hair remover, I can happily say this is the very best I've ever used. It painlessly does the job giving me the confidence that its sturdy, ergonomic design will give me long usage.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 5000 Series BRR454/00 Facial Hair Remover

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 5000 Series BRR454/00 Facial Hair Remover

18/03/2025

Nederland

Nederland

Zeer fijn apparaat

Handig in gebruik, heel gebruiksvriendelijk. Zeer tevreden

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 5000 Series BRR454/00 Apparaat voor het verwijderen van gezichtshaar

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 5000 Series BRR454/00 Apparaat voor het verwijderen van gezichtshaar

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