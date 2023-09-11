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SatinShave Advanced BRL131/00 Wet and dry cordless shaver

Discontinued

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SatinShave Advanced BRL131/00 Wet and dry cordless shaver

BRR464/00

SatinShave Advanced BRL131/00 Wet and dry cordless shaver

Discontinued

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    How to Clean and Maintain - Philips Facial Hair remover 5000 series

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Manuals & Documentation

User manual

  • PDF file, 1.5 MB
  • 29 January 2026

Important information manual

  • PDF file, 1.4 MB
  • 8 November 2023

Frequently Asked Questions

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