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SatinShave Advanced BRL131/00 Wet and dry cordless shaver
Discontinued
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BRR464/00
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User manual
Important information manual
All (8)
How do I use my Philips facial hair remover?
When do I replace the battery in my Philips facial hair remover?
When do I replace the shaving head for my Philips facial hair remover?
How do I put away my Philips facial hair remover?
How do I clean my Philips facial hair remover?
My Philips facial hair remover irritates my skin
My Philips facial hair remover is not working