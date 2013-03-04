Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
Rise and shine
Rich and clear sound is set free from your iPod/iPhone/iPad with this stylish aluminium docking system. Play and charge your device at the same time, or use the set as an alarm clock to wake up to your favourite music or radio station.
Aluminium
Designed with modern day lifestyles in mind, this clock radio has a dual alarm feature, allowing you to set different alarm times for weekdays and weekends or even vary the alarm settings for couples. The alarm settings can be tailored for the same alarm times for the entire week from Monday to Sunday. Or you can set the alarm for an early start on weekdays from Monday to Friday, and lazy lie-ins for Saturday and Sundays. Whichever you choose, this convenient feature saves you from the hassle of fiddling with different alarm times every single night.
RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
Aluminium die casting is lightweight and can withstand higher temperatures. It offers great strength and rigidity, along with good corrosion resistance.
4.1
of 5
35
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
killer1479
04/03/2013
United Kingdom
brilliant system
ordered this item, as i couldnt find an iPad dock that suited my taste.. and all i can say is, that im very happy i bought this, the unit is lovely to look at, nicely designed, with a beautiful sound to it, the delivery was superb and fast also.. i'll be sure to order directly from philips again in the near future :D
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC291 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC291 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad
graham1
05/02/2012
United Kingdom
Amazing
This is the first ipod dock i have bought and im so glad i did,the quality of the music is so rich and the bass is super impresive for a unit of this size,it is really simple to use and set up and well worth the money.A couple of friends that have seen it have gone out to purchase the same model the first and last ipod dock i think i will need to buy amazing
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC291 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC291 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad
Jaap11
14/10/2012
Nederland
Geweldig! Mooi design en goed geluid!
Snelle levering! Mooi design! Gebruikers vriendelijk ! Kortom een must-have voor de moderne slaapkamer.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC291 docking station voor iPod/iPhone/iPad
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC291 docking station voor iPod/iPhone/iPad