    Original filters for Air Purifier PureProtect 2200
      PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series HEPA NanoProtect Filter

      FY2200/30

      Original filters for Air Purifier PureProtect 2200

      Genuine replacement filters for your air purifier: 3-in-1 HEPA NanoProtect, Active Carbon and prefilter for protection against pollution, pollen, dust, pet dander and viruses.

      Original filters for Air Purifier PureProtect 2200

      Effectively captures 99.97% of nano-particles (1)

      • Compatible with 2200 Series
      • In the box: 1 filter
      • Lifespan of 3 years
      • Original Philips filter
      Compatible with Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series

      Compatible with Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series

      Replacement filters for Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series air purifiers: AC2210, AC2220, AC2221. You can find your air purifier model on the back of the device.

      Long-lasting filter of 3 years

      Long-lasting filter of 3 years

      Original filters ensure optimal performance for 3 years(2), reducing hassle and cost. The purifier calculates filter life and alerts you when a replacement is needed.

      Sustainable design with 30% smaller packaging

      Sustainable design with 30% smaller packaging

      Our foldable filter design saves packaging and uses 35% less plastic, reducing our carbon footprint.

      Original Philips filter for the best performance

      Original Philips filter for the best performance

      The original Philips filter is designed for a perfect fit with your device. For optimal performance, always use a genuine Philips filter.

      3 layer HEPA filter traps 99.97% of ultra-fine particles

      3 layer HEPA filter traps 99.97% of ultra-fine particles

      3 layer filtration made of pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (1) – to protect you from pollutants, viruses, allergens, bacteria and odours.

      Smart filter status indicator on device

      Smart filter status indicator on device

      The indicator on the display of your Philips device notifies you when you need to replace the filter. Maintenance is effortless, taking less than a minute.

      Connect with the Air+ app for added convenience

      Connect with the Air+ app for added convenience

      Connect your device to the Air+ app to monitor your filter status and easily order replacements when needed.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Product Type
        HEPA NanoProtect filter
        Included in the box
        1 x filter
        HEPA NanoProtect
        Yes
        Pre-filter
        Yes
        Active carbon
        Yes
        Lifetime
        3 years

      • Performance

        Particle filtration
        99.97% at 0.003 microns

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Package Length
        30.5 cm
        Package Width
        13.8 cm
        Package Height
        29.5 cm
        Package Weight
        0.94 kg

      • Replacement

        For Philips air purifier(s)
        AC2210, AC2220, AC2221

      • (1) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003 μm and 0.3 μm, iUTA institute
      • (2) Calculated average. Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.
      • (3) Vs. FY2200 non-foldable packaging
