2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD7982/70
For SENSEO Original
1.2 l/8 coffee cups capacity
+70% water capacity
The 1.2-litre capacity of the Extra-Large Water Reservoir holds enough water for 8 cups of fresh SENSEO® coffee. This reduces the duration of the coffee preparation procedure, so you can spend more time enjoying the coffee in an easy and effortless manner.
The Extra-Large Water Reservoir for SENSEO® coffee machine is dishwasher-proof and can be easily kept clean.
The Extra-Large Water Reservoir for your SENSEO® coffee maker can be easily removed. This allows fast and easy filling and cleaning of the reservoir.
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