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  • Extra-Large Water Reservoir
  • Extra-Large Water Reservoir

Discontinued

SENSEO® XLWater tank

HD7982/70

1 award

Extra-Large Water Reservoir
Start spending more time enjoying your coffee than preparing it! With the SENSEO® Extra-Large Water Reservoir HD7982/70 you can accommodate 8 cups of coffee, which means greater convenience and fewer refills.
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for up to 8 cups of fresh SENSEO® coffee

Extra-Large Water Reservoir

  • For SENSEO Original

  • 1.2 l/8 coffee cups capacity

  • +70% water capacity

1.2-litre capacity for fewer refills

1.2-litre capacity for fewer refills

The 1.2-litre capacity of the Extra-Large Water Reservoir holds enough water for 8 cups of fresh SENSEO® coffee. This reduces the duration of the coffee preparation procedure, so you can spend more time enjoying the coffee in an easy and effortless manner.

Dishwasher proof for easy cleaning

Dishwasher proof for easy cleaning

The Extra-Large Water Reservoir for SENSEO® coffee machine is dishwasher-proof and can be easily kept clean.

Removable XL water reservoir for easy filling and cleaning

The Extra-Large Water Reservoir for your SENSEO® coffee maker can be easily removed. This allows fast and easy filling and cleaning of the reservoir.

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