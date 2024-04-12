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SENSEO® XL Water tank

Discontinued

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SENSEO® XLWater tank

HD7982/70

SENSEO® XL Water tank

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Start spending more time enjoying your coffee than preparing it! With the SENSEO® Extra-Large Water Reservoir HD7982/70 you can accommodate 8 cups of coffee, which means greater convenience and fewer refills.

  • PDF file
  • 12 April 2024