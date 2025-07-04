2 year warranty
Explore the full breakfast set 3000 Series
Various dishes to any hot drinks, made your way
Refined design adds modern touch to any kitchen
Explore our full 3000 Series breakfast set with matching toaster and drip coffee maker. Designed to start your day in style!
From brewing tea to preparing dinner, the ample 1.7 L kettle capacity is family sized for everyone to enjoy.
The flat, stainless steel heating element is concealed for fast boiling and effortless cleaning. Keep water fresh and clean before, during and after every use.
4.5
of 5
197
Reviews
91%
recommend this product
kats131_8826
04/07/2025
United Kingdom
Great kettle
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] The Philips kettle is sleek, well designed and good build quality. The efficiency of the kettle whilst boiling is good and overall looks pleasing to the eye and perfect edition in the kitchen!
This review was made for Philips Kettle 3000 Series
This review was made for Philips Kettle 3000 Series
katato13_9835
02/07/2025
United Kingdom
Great kettle
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Lovely looking kettle, very sleek design. Handle is quite chunky which I liked, but something to take into consideration if you haven't got/struggle with a wider grip. The kettle is quick boiling, fairly quiet and does the job nicely when wanting to make a brew! The button on the handle pops open the lid on the top, fill it up and away you go. Filter easy to remove and the kettle is easy to clean. Only thing I'd criticise (if I had to) is the base, it feels a little unstable as it's slightly rounded In shape so it felt a bit wobbly. In all, I would definitely recommend this kettle.
This review was made for Philips Kettle 3000 Series
This review was made for Philips Kettle 3000 Series
christinag144_9436
07/06/2025
United Kingdom
Great kettle
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Great lightweight and durable kettle.It’s to use. I love the simple white design, however it’s not so easy to clean the outside.It seems efficient as the water boils relatively quickly. Overall I’m very happy with this kettle
This review was made for Philips Kettle 3000 Series
This review was made for Philips Kettle 3000 Series