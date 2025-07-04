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All series

  • Enjoy hot water. Every day, in style.
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  • Enjoy hot water. Every day, in style.
  • Enjoy hot water. Every day, in style.
  • Enjoy hot water. Every day, in style.
  • Enjoy hot water. Every day, in style.
  • Enjoy hot water. Every day, in style.
  • Enjoy hot water. Every day, in style.
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Enjoy hot water. Every day, in style.
  • Enjoy hot water. Every day, in style.
  • Enjoy hot water. Every day, in style.
  • Enjoy hot water. Every day, in style.
  • Enjoy hot water. Every day, in style.

3000 SeriesPhilips Kettle

HD9411/00

4.5
| (197) Reviews | 91% recommend this product
Enjoy hot water. Every day, in style.
Simply prepare your hot beverages or favourite dishes with the stylish Philips 3000 Series Kettle. Easy preparation thanks to the 1.7 L capacity and lighted window. The refined design adds a subtle modern touch to any home.
See all benefits

Hot drinks and dishes, always prepared your way.

Enjoy hot water. Every day, in style.

  • Explore the full breakfast set 3000 Series

  • Various dishes to any hot drinks, made your way

  • Refined design adds modern touch to any kitchen

Full breakfast set available with toaster and coffee maker

Full breakfast set available with toaster and coffee maker

Explore our full 3000 Series breakfast set with matching toaster and drip coffee maker. Designed to start your day in style!

Ample 1.7 L capacity for the whole family

Ample 1.7 L capacity for the whole family

From brewing tea to preparing dinner, the ample 1.7 L kettle capacity is family sized for everyone to enjoy.

Quick boil and easy clean thanks to the flat heating element

Quick boil and easy clean thanks to the flat heating element

The flat, stainless steel heating element is concealed for fast boiling and effortless cleaning. Keep water fresh and clean before, during and after every use.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

197

Reviews

91%

recommend this product

04/07/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great kettle

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] The Philips kettle is sleek, well designed and good build quality. The efficiency of the kettle whilst boiling is good and overall looks pleasing to the eye and perfect edition in the kitchen!

This review was made for Philips Kettle 3000 Series

This review was made for Philips Kettle 3000 Series

02/07/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great kettle

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Lovely looking kettle, very sleek design. Handle is quite chunky which I liked, but something to take into consideration if you haven't got/struggle with a wider grip. The kettle is quick boiling, fairly quiet and does the job nicely when wanting to make a brew! The button on the handle pops open the lid on the top, fill it up and away you go. Filter easy to remove and the kettle is easy to clean. Only thing I'd criticise (if I had to) is the base, it feels a little unstable as it's slightly rounded In shape so it felt a bit wobbly. In all, I would definitely recommend this kettle.

This review was made for Philips Kettle 3000 Series

This review was made for Philips Kettle 3000 Series

07/06/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great kettle

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Great lightweight and durable kettle.It’s to use. I love the simple white design, however it’s not so easy to clean the outside.It seems efficient as the water boils relatively quickly. Overall I’m very happy with this kettle

This review was made for Philips Kettle 3000 Series

This review was made for Philips Kettle 3000 Series

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