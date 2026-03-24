Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
All series
3000 Series Philips Kettle
Support
HD9411/00
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)
User manual
All (2)
Can I use my Philips Kettle without the anti-scale filter?
How to clean the scale filter of my Philips kettle
My Philips kettle does not switch on
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you