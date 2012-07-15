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Discontinued

Immersive SoundHome theatre

HTS3520/12

3.8

| (26) Reviews

Obsessed with sound

Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Powerful speakers with bass pipes and high definition HDMI 1080p upscaling pump up your home entertainment experience

See all benefits

Powerful cinematic sound with deep bass

Obsessed with sound

  • HDMI 1080p

Powerful speakers with bass pipes for great sound

Powerful speakers with bass pipes for great sound

Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

A built-in Dolby Digital decoder eliminates the need for an external decoder by processing all six channels of audio information to provide a surround sound experience and an astoundingly natural sense of ambience and dynamic realism. Dolby Pro Logic II provides five channels of surround processing from any stereo source.

600 W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

600 W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

26

Reviews

15/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Simply fantastic

Easy to setup, would have preferred TOSLINK or Digital Optical Connections but still sounds awesome. Design is beautiful, stunning black and blends nicely with its surroundings. i do not like the fact that it doesn't save your settings when you turn it off overnight when its not in use. this is probably the only gripe I have. The BASS is LOUD!!!!!!!!!!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3520 5.1 Home theatre

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3520 5.1 Home theatre

15/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Simply fantastic

Easy to setup, would have preferred TOSLINK or Digital Optical Connections but still sounds awesome. Design is beautiful, stunning black and blends nicely with its surroundings. i do not like the fact that it doesn't save your settings when you turn it off overnight when its not in use. this is probably the only gripe I have. The BASS is LOUD!!!!!!!!!!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3520 5.1 Home theatre

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3520 5.1 Home theatre

19/08/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3520 5.1 home cinema

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3520 5.1 home cinema

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