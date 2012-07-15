2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTS3520/12
Obsessed with sound
Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Powerful speakers with bass pipes and high definition HDMI 1080p upscaling pump up your home entertainment experience
HDMI 1080p
A built-in Dolby Digital decoder eliminates the need for an external decoder by processing all six channels of audio information to provide a surround sound experience and an astoundingly natural sense of ambience and dynamic realism. Dolby Pro Logic II provides five channels of surround processing from any stereo source.
3.8
of 5
26
Reviews
ozzy2k12
15/07/2012
United Kingdom
Simply fantastic
Easy to setup, would have preferred TOSLINK or Digital Optical Connections but still sounds awesome. Design is beautiful, stunning black and blends nicely with its surroundings. i do not like the fact that it doesn't save your settings when you turn it off overnight when its not in use. this is probably the only gripe I have. The BASS is LOUD!!!!!!!!!!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3520 5.1 Home theatre
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3520 5.1 Home theatre
Millie456
15/07/2012
United Kingdom
Simply fantastic
Easy to setup, would have preferred TOSLINK or Digital Optical Connections but still sounds awesome. Design is beautiful, stunning black and blends nicely with its surroundings. i do not like the fact that it doesn't save your settings when you turn it off overnight when its not in use. this is probably the only gripe I have. The BASS is LOUD!!!!!!!!!!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3520 5.1 Home theatre
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3520 5.1 Home theatre
Vermeulen2410
19/08/2011
Nederland
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3520 5.1 home cinema
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3520 5.1 home cinema