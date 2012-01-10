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Immersive Sound Home theatre

Discontinued

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Immersive SoundHome theatre

HTS3520/12

Immersive Sound Home theatre

Discontinued

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Software & drivers

Firmware upgrade readme file

  • version: 1
  • PDF file, 212.4 kB
  • 10 January 2012

Software upgrade

  • version: V70
  • ZIP file, 5.8 MB
  • 10 January 2012

Manuals & Documentation

Localised commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 775.6 kB
  • 24 November 2023

User manual

  • PDF file, 295.3 kB
  • 30 November 2023

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting