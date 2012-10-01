Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
HTS5561/12
Enjoy powerful home cinema with 3D Angled Speakers
Maximise your home cinema sound experience with dynamic 3Directional Angled Speakers! Play all your favourite entertainment content including 3D Blu-ray on this innovative Philips home cinema system HTS5561.
3D Blu-ray
iPod/iPhone ready
3D Angled Speakers feature angled drivers to deliver sound not only towards the front but also to the sides, creating a wider sweet spot so you can enjoy more immersive and cinematic surround sound.
Wireless rear speakers give you scalability and mobility in speaker placement. Developed using interference-free technology, wireless speakers provide full surround sound without unsightly wire connections.
Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room on a Full HD 3D TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080 x 1920 HD resolution. Watching these images through special glasses with right and left lenses that are timed to open and close in synchrony with alternating images creates the full HD 3D viewing experience in your home cinema. Premium 3D movie releases on Blu-ray offer a wide, high-quality selection of content. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound for an unbelievably real audio experience.
3.5
of 5
25
Reviews
Cor78
01/10/2012
Nederland
Verified buyer
Oke
Oke naar geld wat je er voor betaald hebt, maar bediening valt zwaar tegen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS5561 5.1 home cinema
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS5561 5.1 home cinema
Lijorija
01/10/2012
Nederland
Oke
Oke naar geld wat je er voor betaald hebt, maar bediening valt zwaar tegen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS5561 5.1 home cinema
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS5561 5.1 home cinema
PJ1960
23/08/2012
Nederland
gewoon goed
prachtige installatie, eenvoudig aan te sluiten, geweldig geluid en mogelijkheden, heb hem aangesloten via ARC, dus plug and play. Wel even op de site kijken of er een nieuwere update is, de moeite waard trouwens. Dit is gewoon z'n geld dubbel en dwars waard. Aanrader dus.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS5561 5.1 home cinema
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS5561 5.1 home cinema
The home theatre can also be matched with all other Philips TVs.
To check whether Video on Demand is available in your country, please visit www.philips.com/blu-ray.