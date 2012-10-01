ProductsSupport

Now 15% discount on all TV's

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Front product photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product lifestyle
  • Front product photograph
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Front product photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product lifestyle

Discontinued

5.1 Home theatre

HTS5561/12

3.5

| (25) Reviews

Enjoy powerful home cinema with 3D Angled Speakers

Maximise your home cinema sound experience with dynamic 3Directional Angled Speakers! Play all your favourite entertainment content including 3D Blu-ray on this innovative Philips home cinema system HTS5561.

See all benefits

Obsessed with Sound

Enjoy powerful home cinema with 3D Angled Speakers

  • 3D Blu-ray

  • iPod/iPhone ready

3D Angled Speakers disperse sound evenly around the room

3D Angled Speakers disperse sound evenly around the room

3D Angled Speakers feature angled drivers to deliver sound not only towards the front but also to the sides, creating a wider sweet spot so you can enjoy more immersive and cinematic surround sound.

Wireless rear speakers option for clutter free placement

Wireless rear speakers option for clutter free placement

Wireless rear speakers give you scalability and mobility in speaker placement. Developed using interference-free technology, wireless speakers provide full surround sound without unsightly wire connections.

Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room on a Full HD 3D TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080 x 1920 HD resolution. Watching these images through special glasses with right and left lenses that are timed to open and close in synchrony with alternating images creates the full HD 3D viewing experience in your home cinema. Premium 3D movie releases on Blu-ray offer a wide, high-quality selection of content. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound for an unbelievably real audio experience.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

25

Reviews

01/10/2012

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Oke

Oke naar geld wat je er voor betaald hebt, maar bediening valt zwaar tegen

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS5561 5.1 home cinema

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS5561 5.1 home cinema

01/10/2012

Nederland

Nederland

Oke

Oke naar geld wat je er voor betaald hebt, maar bediening valt zwaar tegen

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS5561 5.1 home cinema

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS5561 5.1 home cinema

23/08/2012

Nederland

Nederland

gewoon goed

prachtige installatie, eenvoudig aan te sluiten, geweldig geluid en mogelijkheden, heb hem aangesloten via ARC, dus plug and play. Wel even op de site kijken of er een nieuwere update is, de moeite waard trouwens. Dit is gewoon z'n geld dubbel en dwars waard. Aanrader dus.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS5561 5.1 home cinema

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS5561 5.1 home cinema

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. The home theatre can also be matched with all other Philips TVs.

  2. To check whether Video on Demand is available in your country, please visit www.philips.com/blu-ray.