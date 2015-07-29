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Philips SonicareFor Kids HX6341/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

HX6341/02

4.7
| (7) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
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Reviews

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4.7

of 5

7

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

29/07/2015

Nederland

Nederland

superhandige tandenborstel!

hele handige tandenborstel met leuke plaatjes. leuk voor kinderen!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids HX6341/07 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids HX6341/07 Sonic electric toothbrush

19/11/2019

Deutschland

Deutschland

Verified buyer

Einfach Klasse

Einfache Benutzung für Kinder ideal. Stabil liegt gut in der Hand.

Pros

Qualität

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids HX6341/07 Elektrische Schallzahnbürste

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids HX6341/07 Elektrische Schallzahnbürste

27/12/2014

Deutschland

Deutschland

Spitzenmäßig für Kinder

Für Kinder super geeignet und von der Zahnärztin empfohlen!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids HX6341/07 Elektrische Schallzahnbürste

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids HX6341/07 Elektrische Schallzahnbürste

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