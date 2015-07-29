2 year warranty
Discontinued
4.7
of 5
7
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Merlijn10
29/07/2015
Nederland
superhandige tandenborstel!
hele handige tandenborstel met leuke plaatjes. leuk voor kinderen!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6341/07 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6341/07 Sonic electric toothbrush
Feuerstein321
19/11/2019
Deutschland
Verified buyer
Einfach Klasse
Einfache Benutzung für Kinder ideal. Stabil liegt gut in der Hand.
Pros
Qualität
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6341/07 Elektrische Schallzahnbürste
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6341/07 Elektrische Schallzahnbürste
Tester2000
27/12/2014
Deutschland
Spitzenmäßig für Kinder
Für Kinder super geeignet und von der Zahnärztin empfohlen!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6341/07 Elektrische Schallzahnbürste
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6341/07 Elektrische Schallzahnbürste