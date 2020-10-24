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Philips Sonicare For Kids HX6341/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Discontinued
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HX6341/02
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User manual
All (19)
Can I use my Sonicare AirFloss charger to charge my toothbrush?
How does the brushing guidance work in the Sonicare app?
Can I replace the battery of my Sonicare toothbrush?
Which brush head fits my Sonicare toothbrush?
In which countries is the Sonicare app available?
My brush head is difficult to attach or remove.
I cannot connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app
My brush head falls off my Sonicare toothbrush
My Sonicare toothbrush is vibrating less powerfully
My Sonicare toothbrush is not vibrating