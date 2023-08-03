2 year warranty
Summer sale
EXTRA 10% OFF with 10SUMMER code*
Discontinued
most used power toothbrush brand by dental professionals
Built-in pressure sensor
2 cleaning modes
1 x BrushSync feature
The C3 Premium Plaque Control brush head delivers our deepest clean. With soft flexible sides, the bristles contour to the shape of each tooth's surface to provide 4 x more surface contact** and remove up to 10 x more plaque from hard-to-reach areas*.
Patients may not notice if they are brushing too hard, but their toothbrush will. If patients start taking it out on their gums, the toothbrush will make a pulsing sound as a reminder to ease off on the pressure.
Whether you want to focus on removing plaque or on getting your gums healthy and keeping them that way, this brush has a mode for you: clean mode delivers superior cleaning, while Gum Care mode adds an extra minute of reduced-power brushing, so you can gently massage your gums.
Understand product reviews
4.7
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
cooper2010
03/08/2023
Suisse
Verified buyer
mehrere Bürstenköpfe für verschiedene Funktionen
saubereres Zahngefühl als beim Putzen von Hand - bin sehr zufrieden
Pros
kann auch die hintersten Zähne gut erreichen und von Zahnbelag befreien
Cons
bei geöffnetem Mund und bei höchster Stufe - starkes Spritzen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ProtectiveClean 4700 HX6483/52 Elektrische Schallzahnbürste
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ProtectiveClean 4700 HX6483/52 Elektrische Schallzahnbürste
Tschätterli
28/03/2022
Suisse
Verified buyer
sehr gute Zahnreinigung
Sehr gute Zahnreinigung und Massage des Zahnfleisches
Pros
elektrische Reinigung
Cons
Beim Putzen kommt manchmal ein Finger auf die Ein/Aus Taste und das Gerät stellt ab
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ProtectiveClean 4700 HX6483/52 Elektrische Schallzahnbürste
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ProtectiveClean 4700 HX6483/52 Elektrische Schallzahnbürste
Tine456
03/01/2022
Suisse
Verified buyer
Sehr angenehm
Die Schallzahnbürste ist wirklich angenehm. Die Vibration ruhig und nicht zu ruckelig…
Pros
Leise
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ProtectiveClean 4700 HX6483/52 Elektrische Schallzahnbürste
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ProtectiveClean 4700 HX6483/52 Elektrische Schallzahnbürste
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
compared to DiamondClean