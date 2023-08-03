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  • Cleaner teeth. Gently does it.
  • Cleaner teeth. Gently does it.
  • Cleaner teeth. Gently does it.
  • Cleaner teeth. Gently does it.
  • Cleaner teeth. Gently does it.
  • Cleaner teeth. Gently does it.
  • Cleaner teeth. Gently does it.
  • Cleaner teeth. Gently does it.

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4700Sonic electric toothbrush

HX6483/52

4.7
| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Cleaner teeth. Gently does it.
Feel the difference of a gentle clean with our Pressure Sensor while removing up to 10 x more plaque than a manual toothbrush
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation [master-dcc2cb6d120c4b58b968b28400b191a1] [com-mig]

most used power toothbrush brand by dental professionals

Remove up to 10 x more plaque than a manual brush

Cleaner teeth. Gently does it.

  • Built-in pressure sensor

  • 2 cleaning modes

  • 1 x BrushSync feature

Increased surface contact for eliminating plaque

Increased surface contact for eliminating plaque

The C3 Premium Plaque Control brush head delivers our deepest clean. With soft flexible sides, the bristles contour to the shape of each tooth's surface to provide 4 x more surface contact** and remove up to 10 x more plaque from hard-to-reach areas*.

A gentle nudge to go nice and easy

A gentle nudge to go nice and easy

Patients may not notice if they are brushing too hard, but their toothbrush will. If patients start taking it out on their gums, the toothbrush will make a pulsing sound as a reminder to ease off on the pressure.

Clean and gum care mode

Clean and gum care mode

Whether you want to focus on removing plaque or on getting your gums healthy and keeping them that way, this brush has a mode for you: clean mode delivers superior cleaning, while Gum Care mode adds an extra minute of reduced-power brushing, so you can gently massage your gums.

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Reviews

Understand product reviews

4.7

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

5
4
3
2
1

cooper2010

03/08/2023

Suisse

Verified buyer

mehrere Bürstenköpfe für verschiedene Funktionen

saubereres Zahngefühl als beim Putzen von Hand - bin sehr zufrieden

Pros

kann auch die hintersten Zähne gut erreichen und von Zahnbelag befreien

Cons

bei geöffnetem Mund und bei höchster Stufe - starkes Spritzen

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ProtectiveClean 4700 HX6483/52 Elektrische Schallzahnbürste

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ProtectiveClean 4700 HX6483/52 Elektrische Schallzahnbürste

Tschätterli

28/03/2022

Suisse

Verified buyer

sehr gute Zahnreinigung

Sehr gute Zahnreinigung und Massage des Zahnfleisches

Pros

elektrische Reinigung

Cons

Beim Putzen kommt manchmal ein Finger auf die Ein/Aus Taste und das Gerät stellt ab

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ProtectiveClean 4700 HX6483/52 Elektrische Schallzahnbürste

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ProtectiveClean 4700 HX6483/52 Elektrische Schallzahnbürste

Tine456

03/01/2022

Suisse

Verified buyer

Sehr angenehm

Die Schallzahnbürste ist wirklich angenehm. Die Vibration ruhig und nicht zu ruckelig…

Pros

Leise

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ProtectiveClean 4700 HX6483/52 Elektrische Schallzahnbürste

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ProtectiveClean 4700 HX6483/52 Elektrische Schallzahnbürste

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Disclaimers

  1. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

  2. compared to DiamondClean