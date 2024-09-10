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2 year warranty
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Electric toothbrushes
All series
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4700 Sonic electric toothbrush
Discontinued
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HX6483/52
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User manual
All (3)
How can I recycle my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush?
How does the pressure sensor feedback work on my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I enable or disable the pressure sensor on my Sonicare?
W2 Optimal White8-pack sonic toothbrush heads
Philips SonicareCharging base
ProResults6-pack brush heads
W2 Optimal White(was DiamondClean) interchangeable sonic brush heads
G2 Optimal Gum Care(formerly ProResults Gum Health) sonic brush heads
Philips SonicarePlastic travel case
W2 Optimal White2-pack interchangeable sonic toothbrush heads
G3 Premium Gum Care2x Interchangeable sonic toothbrush heads
G3 Premium Gum Care4-pack interchangeable electric toothbrush heads
G3 Premium Gum Care4-pack interchangeable sonic toothbrush heads
i InterCareStandard sonic toothbrush heads
S SensitiveStandard sonic toothbrush heads
My Sonicare toothbrush is vibrating less powerfully
My Sonicare toothbrush is not charging
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