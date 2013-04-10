ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

Go to promotion

NEW Next-Generation DiamondClean

Complete care is now 100% visible

Explore now

  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare HealthyWhiteSonic electric toothbrush

HX6782/02

4.4
| (35) Reviews | 94% recommend this product
Whiter, healthier teeth
Everybody loves a bright white smile. Let the natural whiteness of your teeth shine through. HealthyWhite is proven to remove everyday stains in just two weeks, with the regular use of the Clean and White Mode.
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide1

Whiter, healthier teeth

  • 3 modes

  • 2 brush heads

Sonicare dynamic sonic action drives fluid between teeth

Sonicare dynamic sonic action drives fluid between teeth

Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gum line.

Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

The uniquely angled neck of this toothbrush head makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.

Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

The dynamic sonic action of this toothbrush and the direct broader contact with each tooth, has been proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally whiter.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

35

Reviews

94%

recommend this product

2

10/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Practical and portable

Very compact, easy to use and convenient size to stow away in baggage. Would recommend for travel use. Excellent.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite Rechargeable sonic toothbrush HX6782 3 modes 2 brush heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite Rechargeable sonic toothbrush HX6782 3 modes 2 brush heads

27/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy to change heads

This toothbrush has meant less fillings! It is also easy to use and easy to change the heads.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite Rechargeable sonic toothbrush HX6782 3 modes 2 brush heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite Rechargeable sonic toothbrush HX6782 3 modes 2 brush heads

26/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

love it.

My teeth always feel like I've just been to the dentist after using this toothbrush.

This review was made for Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite Rechargeable sonic toothbrush HX6782 3 modes 2 brush heads

This review was made for Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite Rechargeable sonic toothbrush HX6782 3 modes 2 brush heads

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024. 

  1. based on two periods of two minutes of brushing per day, in clean mode

  2. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush