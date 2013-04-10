2 year warranty
NEW Next-Generation DiamondClean
Complete care is now 100% visible
Discontinued
3 modes
2 brush heads
Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gum line.
The uniquely angled neck of this toothbrush head makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.
The dynamic sonic action of this toothbrush and the direct broader contact with each tooth, has been proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally whiter.
4.4
of 5
35
Reviews
94%
recommend this product
Sidewalk
10/04/2013
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Practical and portable
Very compact, easy to use and convenient size to stow away in baggage. Would recommend for travel use. Excellent.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite Rechargeable sonic toothbrush HX6782 3 modes 2 brush heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite Rechargeable sonic toothbrush HX6782 3 modes 2 brush heads
blondie
27/07/2012
United Kingdom
Easy to change heads
This toothbrush has meant less fillings! It is also easy to use and easy to change the heads.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite Rechargeable sonic toothbrush HX6782 3 modes 2 brush heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite Rechargeable sonic toothbrush HX6782 3 modes 2 brush heads
Katie
26/07/2012
United Kingdom
love it.
My teeth always feel like I've just been to the dentist after using this toothbrush.
This review was made for Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite Rechargeable sonic toothbrush HX6782 3 modes 2 brush heads
This review was made for Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite Rechargeable sonic toothbrush HX6782 3 modes 2 brush heads
Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024.
based on two periods of two minutes of brushing per day, in clean mode
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush