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2 year warranty
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30-day return
Electric toothbrushes
All series
Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite Sonic electric toothbrush
Discontinued
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HX6782/02
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User manual
All (15)
Can I use my Sonicare AirFloss charger to charge my toothbrush?
How does the brushing guidance work in the Sonicare app?
In which countries is the Sonicare app available?
Why is there a gap between my brush head and handle?
How long should my Sonicare toothbrush battery last?
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G3 Premium Gum Care2x Interchangeable sonic toothbrush heads
G3 Premium Gum Care4-pack interchangeable electric toothbrush heads
G3 Premium Gum Care4-pack interchangeable sonic toothbrush heads
i InterCareStandard sonic toothbrush heads
S SensitiveStandard sonic toothbrush heads
I cannot connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app
My brush head falls off my Sonicare toothbrush
My Sonicare toothbrush is vibrating less powerfully
My Sonicare toothbrush is not vibrating
My Sonicare toothbrush is not charging
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