2 year warranty
Summer sale
EXTRA 10% OFF with 10SUMMER code*
HX6839/28
HX683P
most used power toothbrush brand by dental professionals
Built-in pressure sensor
2 cleaning modes
1 x BrushSync feature
Travel case
Click on the W2 Optimal White brush head to remove surface stains and reveal a whiter smile. With its densely packed central stain-removal bristles, it's clinically proven to whiten teeth in just one week.
Whether you want to focus on removing plaque or on giving your teeth an extra-good polishing, we've got you covered: Clean mode delivers superior cleaning and White is ideal for removing surface stains.
You can be sure of a safe brushing experience: our sonic technology is suitable for use with braces, fillings, crowns and veneers, and helps prevent cavities and improve gum health.
Understand product reviews
4.5
of 5
724
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
Nathalie2308
09/08/2024
Nederland
Verified buyer
Goede elektrische tandenborstel
Werkt erg goed. Ligt lekker in de hand. Tanden voelen na het poetsen schoon en glad.
Pros
Poetst erg fijn
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ProtectiveClean 4500 HX6833/28 Sonische, elektrische tandenborstel
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ProtectiveClean 4500 HX6833/28 Sonische, elektrische tandenborstel
Henk63217
21/12/2022
Nederland
Verified buyer
Werkt prima, fijne tandenborstel
Werkt prima, fijne tandenborstel die goed reinigt.
Pros
Poetst goed schoon
Cons
Gewn
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ProtectiveClean 4500 HX6839/28 Sonische, elektrische tandenborstel
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ProtectiveClean 4500 HX6839/28 Sonische, elektrische tandenborstel
Sab73
20/04/2022
Nederland
Verified buyer
Fijn poetsen
Fijn dat we nu beide een tandenborstel hebben en niet meer hoeven te wisselen met borsteltjes. Hij werkt naar behoren. Doet wat hij moet doen. Schone tanden!
Pros
Poetst schoon
Cons
Valt snel om
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ProtectiveClean 4500 HX6830 Sonische, elektrische tandenborstel
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ProtectiveClean 4500 HX6830 Sonische, elektrische tandenborstel
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush