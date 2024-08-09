Ik heb deze tandenborstel nu 2 weken in gebruik. Toen ik hem binnenkreeg heb ik hem eerst goed opgeladen en tot nu heb ik nog niet hoeven opladen, dus de accuduur is prima. Nu had ik hiervoor een oud model sonicare en ik moet zeggen dat ook deze een hele goede accuduur heeft. Wat direct opvalt is de smalle body die goed in de hand ligt. Dit model heeft twee poetsstanden 1 voor clean en 1 voor witte tanden. Ik heb beide geprobeerd en ik denk dat de keuze voor clean of witte tanden echt heel persoonlijk is. Ik had zelf het idee dat de witte tanden stand een andere poetsbeweging gaf en dat vond ik wat vreemd aanvoelen, maar zoals gezegd ik denk dat dat heel persoonlijk is. Tijdens het poetsen schakelt valt op dat ik soms de tandenborstel te veel druk geef en dan krijg je een pulserend gevoel waardoor je weet dat je te hard drukt. Deze functie had mijn oude sonicare niet en ik vind dat toch een goede toevoeging want zo slijten de borsteltjes minder en je tanden ook! Na het poetsen voelen mijn tanden heel glad en schoon aan. In vergelijking met mijn oude sonicare voelen ze schoner maar dat is waarschijnlijk door het hogere aantal poetsbewegingen van het nieuwe model. Een extra pluspuntje is het reisetui dat standaard erbij zit, dan is het wel handig meenemen als je een paar dagen weggaat of op vakantie. Ik ben positief verrast, ik had een vergelijkbaar product verwacht in vergelijking met mijn oude sonicare maar ik vind deze wel beter