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  • Whiter teeth. Gently does it.
  • Whiter teeth. Gently does it.
  • Whiter teeth. Gently does it.
  • Whiter teeth. Gently does it.
  • Whiter teeth. Gently does it.
  • Whiter teeth. Gently does it.
  • Whiter teeth. Gently does it.
  • Whiter teeth. Gently does it.
  • Whiter teeth. Gently does it.
  • Whiter teeth. Gently does it.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4500Sonic electric toothbrush

HX6839/28

HX683P

4.5
| (724) Reviews | 92% recommend this product
Whiter teeth. Gently does it.
Feel the difference of a gentle clean with our Pressure Sensor while whitening your teeth in 1 week.
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation [master-dcc2cb6d120c4b58b968b28400b191a1] [com-mig]

most used power toothbrush brand by dental professionals

Whitens teeth in just 1 week.

Whiter teeth. Gently does it.

  • Built-in pressure sensor

  • 2 cleaning modes

  • 1 x BrushSync feature

  • Travel case

Whitens teeth in just one week

Whitens teeth in just one week

Click on the W2 Optimal White brush head to remove surface stains and reveal a whiter smile. With its densely packed central stain-removal bristles, it's clinically proven to whiten teeth in just one week.

Clean and white mode

Clean and white mode

Whether you want to focus on removing plaque or on giving your teeth an extra-good polishing, we've got you covered: Clean mode delivers superior cleaning and White is ideal for removing surface stains.

Safe and gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics and dental work

Safe and gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics and dental work

You can be sure of a safe brushing experience: our sonic technology is suitable for use with braces, fillings, crowns and veneers, and helps prevent cavities and improve gum health.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

Understand product reviews

4.5

of 5

724

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

5
4
3
2
1

Nathalie2308

09/08/2024

Nederland

Verified buyer

Goede elektrische tandenborstel

Werkt erg goed. Ligt lekker in de hand. Tanden voelen na het poetsen schoon en glad.

Pros

Poetst erg fijn

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ProtectiveClean 4500 HX6833/28 Sonische, elektrische tandenborstel

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ProtectiveClean 4500 HX6833/28 Sonische, elektrische tandenborstel

Henk63217

21/12/2022

Nederland

Verified buyer

Werkt prima, fijne tandenborstel

Werkt prima, fijne tandenborstel die goed reinigt.

Pros

Poetst goed schoon

Cons

Gewn

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ProtectiveClean 4500 HX6839/28 Sonische, elektrische tandenborstel

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ProtectiveClean 4500 HX6839/28 Sonische, elektrische tandenborstel

Sab73

20/04/2022

Nederland

Verified buyer

Fijn poetsen

Fijn dat we nu beide een tandenborstel hebben en niet meer hoeven te wisselen met borsteltjes. Hij werkt naar behoren. Doet wat hij moet doen. Schone tanden!

Pros

Poetst schoon

Cons

Valt snel om

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ProtectiveClean 4500 HX6830 Sonische, elektrische tandenborstel

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ProtectiveClean 4500 HX6830 Sonische, elektrische tandenborstel

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Disclaimers

  1. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush