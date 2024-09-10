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2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
Electric toothbrushes
All series
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4500 Sonic electric toothbrush
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HX6839/28
HX683P
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User manual
All (17)
Where can I purchase accessories for my Sonicare toothbrush?
Why is there a gap between my brush head and handle?
Can I use my Sonicare AirFloss charger to charge my toothbrush?
How does the brushing guidance work in the Sonicare app?
How long should my Sonicare toothbrush battery last?
W2 Optimal White8-pack sonic toothbrush heads
Philips SonicareCharging base
ProResults6-pack brush heads
W2 Optimal White(was DiamondClean) interchangeable sonic brush heads
G2 Optimal Gum Care(formerly ProResults Gum Health) sonic brush heads
Philips SonicarePlastic travel case
W2 Optimal White2-pack interchangeable sonic toothbrush heads
G3 Premium Gum Care2x Interchangeable sonic toothbrush heads
G3 Premium Gum Care4-pack interchangeable electric toothbrush heads
G3 Premium Gum Care4-pack interchangeable sonic toothbrush heads
i InterCareStandard sonic toothbrush heads
S SensitiveStandard sonic toothbrush heads
My Sonicare toothbrush is not vibrating
My Sonicare toothbrush turns off by itself
My Sonicare toothbrush is vibrating less powerfully
I cannot connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app
My brush head falls off my Sonicare toothbrush
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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