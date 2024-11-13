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2 year warranty

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All series

  • Whiter teeth. Gently does it.
  • Whiter teeth. Gently does it.
  • Whiter teeth. Gently does it.
  • Whiter teeth. Gently does it.
  • Whiter teeth. Gently does it.
  • Whiter teeth. Gently does it.
  • Whiter teeth. Gently does it.
  • Whiter teeth. Gently does it.
  • Whiter teeth. Gently does it.
  • Whiter teeth. Gently does it.

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100Sonic electric toothbrush

HX6851/53

4.4
| (825) Reviews | 90% recommend this product
Whiter teeth. Gently does it.
Feel the difference of a gentle clean with our Pressure Sensor while whitening your teeth in 1 week.
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation [master-dcc2cb6d120c4b58b968b28400b191a1] [com-mig]

most used power toothbrush brand by dental professionals

Whitens teeth in just 1 week.

Whiter teeth. Gently does it.

  • Built-in pressure sensor

  • 3 modes

  • 1 x BrushSync feature

  • Travel case

Whitens teeth in just one week

Whitens teeth in just one week

Click on the W2 Optimal White brush head to remove surface stains and reveal a whiter smile. With its densely packed central stain-removal bristles, it's clinically proven to whiten teeth in just one week.

Choose from three modes

This toothbrush allows you to customise your brushing with a choice of three modes and three intensities. Clean mode is standard for superior cleaning; White is the ideal mode for removing surface stains; and the Gum Care mode adds an extra minute of reduced-power brushing, so you can gently massage your gums. Three intensities allow you to switch the order of "higher" and "lower" to align with the intensities from left to right.

Safe and gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics and dental work

Safe and gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics and dental work

You can be sure of a safe brushing experience: our sonic technology is suitable for use with braces, fillings, crowns and veneers, and helps prevent cavities and improve gum health.

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

Understand product reviews

4.4

of 5

825

Reviews

90%

recommend this product

5
4
3
2
1

Fennel

13/11/2024

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Easy to use

Good looking electric toothbrush which is easy to use. Love the changing vibration between clean setting and white setting. Long lasting between charging. Overall good value and excellent quality.

Pros

2 settings. Easy to use. Long battery life.

Cons

Non so far

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ProtectiveClean 5100 HX6856/29 Sonic electric toothbrush with accessories

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ProtectiveClean 5100 HX6856/29 Sonic electric toothbrush with accessories

Rai1961

24/08/2024

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Very good features

Excellent toothbrush. As usual Phillips nailed it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ProtectiveClean 5100 HX6859/29 Sonic electric toothbrush with accessories

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ProtectiveClean 5100 HX6859/29 Sonic electric toothbrush with accessories

Harlowkev

24/04/2024

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent service, excellent product

I have bought Philips where possible for a number of years. The service is excellent and the products also. My wife and I have had Philips tooth brushes for something around ten years and this latest model is the cumulation of the features added over time. It is quiet, very efficient and sturdily built. The previous models are now in our holiday packing!

Pros

it works, very, very well, At check up time, my dentist commented on how well I'd been cleaning my teeth!

Cons

Occasionally the heads seem to shed bristles well before they are due replacement.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ProtectiveClean 5100 HX6851/34 2-pack sonic electric toothbrushes with accessories

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ProtectiveClean 5100 HX6851/34 2-pack sonic electric toothbrushes with accessories

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Disclaimers

  1. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush