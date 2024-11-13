2 year warranty
Discontinued
most used power toothbrush brand by dental professionals
Built-in pressure sensor
3 modes
1 x BrushSync feature
Travel case
Click on the W2 Optimal White brush head to remove surface stains and reveal a whiter smile. With its densely packed central stain-removal bristles, it's clinically proven to whiten teeth in just one week.
This toothbrush allows you to customise your brushing with a choice of three modes and three intensities. Clean mode is standard for superior cleaning; White is the ideal mode for removing surface stains; and the Gum Care mode adds an extra minute of reduced-power brushing, so you can gently massage your gums. Three intensities allow you to switch the order of "higher" and "lower" to align with the intensities from left to right.
You can be sure of a safe brushing experience: our sonic technology is suitable for use with braces, fillings, crowns and veneers, and helps prevent cavities and improve gum health.
Understand product reviews
4.4
of 5
825
Reviews
90%
recommend this product
Fennel
13/11/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Easy to use
Good looking electric toothbrush which is easy to use. Love the changing vibration between clean setting and white setting. Long lasting between charging. Overall good value and excellent quality.
Pros
2 settings. Easy to use. Long battery life.
Cons
Non so far
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ProtectiveClean 5100 HX6856/29 Sonic electric toothbrush with accessories
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ProtectiveClean 5100 HX6856/29 Sonic electric toothbrush with accessories
Rai1961
24/08/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Very good features
Excellent toothbrush. As usual Phillips nailed it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ProtectiveClean 5100 HX6859/29 Sonic electric toothbrush with accessories
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ProtectiveClean 5100 HX6859/29 Sonic electric toothbrush with accessories
Harlowkev
24/04/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent service, excellent product
I have bought Philips where possible for a number of years. The service is excellent and the products also. My wife and I have had Philips tooth brushes for something around ten years and this latest model is the cumulation of the features added over time. It is quiet, very efficient and sturdily built. The previous models are now in our holiday packing!
Pros
it works, very, very well, At check up time, my dentist commented on how well I'd been cleaning my teeth!
Cons
Occasionally the heads seem to shed bristles well before they are due replacement.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ProtectiveClean 5100 HX6851/34 2-pack sonic electric toothbrushes with accessories
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ProtectiveClean 5100 HX6851/34 2-pack sonic electric toothbrushes with accessories
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush