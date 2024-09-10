Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
Electric toothbrushes
All series
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100 Sonic electric toothbrush
Discontinued
Support
HX6851/53
Go to shop
Register your product
Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).
User manual
All (16)
Where can I purchase accessories for my Sonicare toothbrush?
Why is there a gap between my brush head and handle?
How does the brushing guidance work in the Sonicare app?
How long should my Sonicare toothbrush battery last?
How can I recycle my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush?
W2 Optimal White8-pack sonic toothbrush heads
Philips SonicareCharging base
ProResults6-pack brush heads
Sonic electric toothbrushPlastic travel case
W2 Optimal White(was DiamondClean) interchangeable sonic brush heads
G2 Optimal Gum Care(formerly ProResults Gum Health) sonic brush heads
Philips SonicarePlastic travel case
W2 Optimal White2-pack interchangeable sonic toothbrush heads
G3 Premium Gum Care2x Interchangeable sonic toothbrush heads
G3 Premium Gum Care4-pack interchangeable electric toothbrush heads
G3 Premium Gum Care4-pack interchangeable sonic toothbrush heads
i InterCareStandard sonic toothbrush heads
S SensitiveStandard sonic toothbrush heads
My Sonicare toothbrush turns off by itself
My Sonicare toothbrush is vibrating less powerfully
I cannot connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app
My Sonicare toothbrush vibrates too powerfully
My Sonicare toothbrush is not charging
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you