    LED Inspection lamps

    Penlight Professional Compact Lamp

    LPL19B1
      The Philips LED Penlight Inspection Lamp is the perfect tool for quick inspection work, combining high-quality LEDs and water and dust resistance (IP54) with a small, easy-to-use form. See all benefits

      The Philips LED Penlight Inspection Lamp is the perfect tool for quick inspection work, combining high-quality LEDs and water and dust resistance (IP54) with a small, easy-to-use form. See all benefits

      The Philips LED Penlight Inspection Lamp is the perfect tool for quick inspection work, combining high-quality LEDs and water and dust resistance (IP54) with a small, easy-to-use form. See all benefits

      The Philips LED Penlight Inspection Lamp is the perfect tool for quick inspection work, combining high-quality LEDs and water and dust resistance (IP54) with a small, easy-to-use form. See all benefits

        See better, work better

        Professional portable inspection tool

        • High Quality LED x 6
        • 130 lm +20 lm pointer
        • Up to 11h Autonomy / 3 x AAA
        • Water and Dust Protected IP54
        Water and dust protected -IP54

        Water and dust protected -IP54

        The LED inspection lamp is water resistant and conforms to IP54.

        Strong impact resistance -IK07

        Strong impact resistance -IK07

        Focus light: 20 lm

        The focus light will enable you to see what remains hidden for others; thanks to its ultra-slim design, the lamp can be manoeuvred into very small cavities and the strong LED source will illuminate all.

        Resistant to chemicals and workshop solvents

        As well as resisting knocks, the inspection lamp cases are resistant to water, chemicals and workshop solvents.

        High-quality LED light up to 130 lumens

        As the international market leader in car lighting, we have years of experience and know-how in light. Philips LED inspection lamps are equipped with high-quality LEDs. Our LEDs combine strong light performance with natural colour rendering for fatigue-free work.

        Defeat the darkness with soft natural light

        Philips professional workshop lamps feature powerful LEDs for an intense white light and a bright wide beam to defeat the darkness. Designed to optimise clarity and vision, the 6000 K white light also improves visual comfort for fatigue-free working.

        Technical Specifications

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packages
          6
          Length
          26  cm
          Width
          13  cm
          Height
          11.1  cm
          Gross weight
          0.6  kg
          GTIN
          1 87 27900 38820 3

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          LPL19B1
          Ordering code
          38819031

        • Electrical characteristics

          Battery run time
          Up to 11 hours
          Battery type
          3 x Philips AAA
          Power source
          Battery
          Voltage
          4.5  V
          Wattage
          1.3  W

        • Light characteristics

          Beam angle
          35-44  degree
          Colour temperature
          Up to 6000  K
          LED lifetime
          10,000  hrs
          Light output
          130  lumen
          Light output (pointer)
          20  lumen

        • Outer pack information

          Gross weight per piece
          640  g
          Height
          11  cm
          Length
          25.8  cm
          Width
          15.1  cm

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          8727900388190
          EAN3
          8727900388206

        • Packed product information

          Height
          3.1  cm
          Length
          17.2  cm
          Weight with batteries
          70  g
          Width
          1.8  cm
          Weight without batteries
          38  g
          Size
          Compact

        • Product description

          Hook
          Standard clip
          Ingress protection rating (IP)
          IP54
          Magnet
          No
          Number of LEDs
          7
          Operating Temperature
          0 to 40  °C
          Resistant to
          • grease
          • oil
          • workshop solvents
          Technology
          LED
          Range
          Penlight

