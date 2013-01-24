Home
    LED Inspection lamps

    MDLS Spare Module

    LPL27SPAREX1
    See better, work better
      -{discount-value}

      See better, work better

      Robust and hands-free, this multidirectional module will provide you with optimal visibility without shadows. See all benefits

        See better, work better

        All-in-one lighting system for professionals

        • High Quality LED
        • 250 lm Boost/120 lm Eco
        • 1 Spare Rechargeable Module
        • More Visible Colour Design
        Water and dust protected -IP54

        The LED inspection lamp is water resistant and conforms to IP54.

        Fast Rechargeable, Energy saving LifeP04 battery technology

        Fast Rechargeable, Energy saving LifeP04 battery technology. Since the modules are fast charging, whenever one of the modules is charged and ready for the job, you can take it out directly.

        300° rotating head and strong bottom magnet

        The 300° rotating head and strong bottom magnet will enable you to achieve a shadow-free workspace for optimum safety and efficiency.

        Heavy-duty clamping hook

        With its heavy-duty clamping hook, you will have the possibility of hanging this module on any surface, leaving both your hands free for the job.

        Improved colour scheme for easy relocation

        Thanks to its new colour scheme, the lamp has an improved visual signature and can be spotted more easily. Never lose your lamp again.

        Strong impact resistance -IK07

        Resistant to chemicals and workshop solvents

        As well as resisting knocks, the inspection lamp cases are resistant to water, chemicals and workshop solvents.

        Light output for one module: up to 250 lumens

        Every module of the MDLS solution will provide you with a light output of 120 (250) lumens in normal (boost) mode. In normal (boost) mode the light will last for up to 6 (3) hours.

        High-quality LED light up to 350 lumens

        The high power is designed to deliver high-efficacy light with high flux density to enable tight beam control in directional and high-lumen applications.

        Defeat the darkness with soft natural light

        Philips professional workshop lamps feature powerful LEDs for an intense white light and a bright wide beam to defeat the darkness. Designed to optimise clarity and vision, the 6000 K white light also improves visual comfort for fatigue-free working.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          LPL27SPAREX1
          Ordering code
          39212833

        • Electrical characteristics

          Battery capacity
          1800  mAh
          Battery charging time
          2  hrs
          Battery run time
          Up to 6 hours
          Battery type
          Lithium
          Plug type
          EU
          Power source
          Rechargeable
          Voltage
          100–240  V
          Wattage
          3.7  W

        • Light characteristics

          Colour temperature
          6000  K
          LED lifetime
          Up to 10,000  hrs
          Light output
          250  lumen

        • Outer pack information

          Gross weight per piece
          740  g
          Height
          11.3  cm
          Length
          18.6  cm
          Width
          7.8  cm

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          8727900392128
          EAN3
          8727900392135

        • Packed product information

          Diameter
          6.5  cm
          Height
          8.7  cm
          Pack Quantity / MOQ
          2
          Weight with batteries
          220  g
          Size
          Standard

        • Product description

          Hook
          Heavy-duty clamping hook
          Impact protection rating (IK)
          IK07
          Ingress protection rating (IP)
          IP54
          Magnet
          Yes
          Materials and finishing
          Aluminium housing
          Number of LEDs
          1
          Operating Temperature
          -20 to 60  °C
          Orientable light
          300° rotating head
          Resistant to
          • grease
          • oil
          • workshop solvents
          Technology
          LED
          Range
          MDLS

