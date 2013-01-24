Search terms
See better, work better
Robust and hands-free, this multidirectional module will provide you with optimal visibility without shadows. See all benefits
MDLS Spare Module
The LED inspection lamp is water resistant and conforms to IP54.
Fast Rechargeable, Energy saving LifeP04 battery technology. Since the modules are fast charging, whenever one of the modules is charged and ready for the job, you can take it out directly.
The 300° rotating head and strong bottom magnet will enable you to achieve a shadow-free workspace for optimum safety and efficiency.
With its heavy-duty clamping hook, you will have the possibility of hanging this module on any surface, leaving both your hands free for the job.
Thanks to its new colour scheme, the lamp has an improved visual signature and can be spotted more easily. Never lose your lamp again.
As well as resisting knocks, the inspection lamp cases are resistant to water, chemicals and workshop solvents.
Every module of the MDLS solution will provide you with a light output of 120 (250) lumens in normal (boost) mode. In normal (boost) mode the light will last for up to 6 (3) hours.
The high power is designed to deliver high-efficacy light with high flux density to enable tight beam control in directional and high-lumen applications.
Philips professional workshop lamps feature powerful LEDs for an intense white light and a bright wide beam to defeat the darkness. Designed to optimise clarity and vision, the 6000 K white light also improves visual comfort for fatigue-free working.
