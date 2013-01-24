Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    RCH10S

    Cordless, slim, professional lamp

    LPL66X1
    • See better, work better See better, work better See better, work better
      -{discount-value}

      RCH10S Cordless, slim, professional lamp

      LPL66X1

      See better, work better

      The compact, rechargeable Philips RCH10S is ideal for quick inspection jobs and longer repair operations. It eliminates all shadow with its 120° wide light beam, while a 360° rotating hook and a strong magnet allow hands-free work. See all benefits

      RCH10S Cordless, slim, professional lamp

      See better, work better

      The compact, rechargeable Philips RCH10S is ideal for quick inspection jobs and longer repair operations. It eliminates all shadow with its 120° wide light beam, while a 360° rotating hook and a strong magnet allow hands-free work. See all benefits

      See better, work better

      The compact, rechargeable Philips RCH10S is ideal for quick inspection jobs and longer repair operations. It eliminates all shadow with its 120° wide light beam, while a 360° rotating hook and a strong magnet allow hands-free work. See all benefits

      RCH10S Cordless, slim, professional lamp

      See better, work better

      The compact, rechargeable Philips RCH10S is ideal for quick inspection jobs and longer repair operations. It eliminates all shadow with its 120° wide light beam, while a 360° rotating hook and a strong magnet allow hands-free work. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all hand-light

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        RCH10S

        RCH10S

        Cordless, slim, professional lamp

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        See better, work better

        Cordless, slim, professional lamp

        • 200 lm Boost / 100 lm Eco
        • Versatile hands-free use
        • Ultra-durable battery up to 6 H
        • Robust work light

        Work comfortably and fatigue-free

        Philips RCH10S produces a 6000 K natural white light that improves visual comfort and reduces eye strain for fatigue-free working.

        Choose 100 lm in 'Eco' mode or an intense 200 lm in 'Boost' mode

        The main beam on the Philips RCH10S has two output levels. For everyday use and extended battery life, Eco mode provides you with a bright 100-lumen output. With Boost mode, you get an intense 200 lumen but shorter battery life. This flexibility allows you to choose the right light for the job at hand.

        Light up your whole work area

        The Philips RCH10S provides a versatile, wide 120° beam angle, perfect for lighting up the whole area in front of you.

        Robust light designed to withstand tough workshop conditions

        When you're busy working, it's easy to drop and damage your equipment. That's why it's important the tools you use are built to last. The Philips RCH105 is water- and dust-resistant (IP54 rating). It's also IK07-rated to withstand impacts and drops from a height of up to 1.5 metres.

        Work continuously for up to 6 hours

        The Philips RCH10S cordless LED lamp is designed to be ready for action. Powered by a high-energy Li-ion battery, the Philips RCH10S is fully recharged within 3 hours, ensuring maximum usage of the LED light. Work for up to 6 hours in Eco mode or 3 hours in Boost mode. The one-turn opening cap makes it even easier to recharge your Philips RCH10S.

        Work better with hands-free lighting

        Hands-free lighting helps you work more productively. Our Philips RCH10S comes with a powerful magnet on the bottom as well as a 360° rotatable hook, leaving both your hands free to get the job done.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          LPL66X1
          Ordering code
          05205631

        • Electrical characteristics

          Battery capacity
          1500  mAh
          Power source
          Battery
          Wattage
          3  W
          Voltage
          3.2  V
          Battery run time (eco)
          Up to 6 hours
          Battery type
          LFP battery
          Charging cable type
          Rechargeable
          Plug type
          Plug+Micro USB
          Battery charging time
          Less than 3 hours
          Battery run time (boost)
          Up to 3 hours

        • Light characteristics

          Colour temperature
          6000  K
          Light intensity (pointer)
          N/A
          Light output
          • 150-300 lumen  lumen
          • 200  lumen
          Light output (pointer)
          N/A
          LED lifetime
          10,000 hours
          Beam angle
          120°
          Light output (eco)
          100 lm
          Beam angle (pointer)
          N/A

        • Outer pack information

          Gross weight per piece
          2752  g
          Height
          26.2  cm
          Length
          35  cm
          Width
          10.5  cm

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          8719018052056
          EAN3
          8719018052063

        • Packed product information

          Height
          32  cm
          Length
          6.5  cm
          Pack Quantity / MOQ
          6
          Weight with batteries
          235  g
          Weight with cable
          247  g
          Width
          4.5  cm
          Size
          • Compact
          • Standard
          Cable length
          50 cm Micro USB
          Diameter
          N/A
          Weight without batteries
          N/A
          Weight without cable
          235 g

        • Product description

          Hook
          360 degrees retractable hook
          Impact protection rating (IK)
          IK07
          Ingress protection rating (IP)
          IP54
          Magnet
          Yes
          Materials and finishing
          ABS plus rubber coating
          Orientable light
          360° pivoting base
          Resistant to
          • grease
          • oil
          • workshop solvents
          Technology
          LED
          Range
          RCH
          Hands-free options
          Hook, Magnets
          Number of LEDs
          20 (COB)
          Operating temperature
          0°C to 40°C
          Pointing light
          N/A
          Headband
          NO
          UV leak detector
          NO

        • Marketing specifications

          Product highlight
          Rechargeable work lamp
          Expected benefits
          • See better
          • Work better

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products